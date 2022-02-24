The Short Report – 24 Feb 2022

Weekly Reports | 11:01 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending February 17, 2022.

Last week saw the earnings result season begin to ramp up in earnest, ahead of by far the biggest week this week. The ASX200 also peaked last Thursday, as markets recovered from the Fed policy scare, ahead of this week’s new tumble.

Something about Ukraine.

As the table below suggests, short position increases outnumbered decreases but not in any dramatic way, with all moves representing simple bracket-creep. What is perhaps notable is that none of the stocks moving up in position exist in the real world.

Particularly noteworthy is an increase in Tyro Payments’ ((TYR)) shorts to 7.9% from 6.9%. Not enormous, but then Tyro shares fell -26% on the Friday.

Peer EML Payments ((EML)) has been on a slide even before reporting its results last week.

Otherwise we have an online arts & crafts retailer, an online furniture & homewares retailer, and an online betting shop making up the numbers.

Bit of a theme.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 15.4

BET 11.5

Z1P 11.3

KGN 10.3