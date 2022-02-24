Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 24, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 12:05 PM

ABB AKE CTD CUV GEM HUB (2) INA JLG (3) SOM WSP

CTD CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $23.30

JP Morgan rates ((CTD)) as Neutral (3) -

With North America and Europe leading a recovery for Corporate Travel Management, JP Morgan lifts its target to $24.50 from $22.50, following 1H results. No guidance was provided due to near term pandemic uncertainty.

Given a currently high share price, the broker retains its Neutral rating. The timing of the recovery in earnings is considered to largely rely on the speed of the removal of government restrictions and corporates reallocating budgets towards travel.

This report was published on February 24, 2022.

Target price is $24.50 Current Price is $23.30 Difference: $1.2

If CTD meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $27.34, suggesting upside of 22.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 21.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.43%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 110.95. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 31.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 72.0.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 39.00 cents and EPS of 78.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.87. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 97.5, implying annual growth of 213.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 38.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CUV CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $22.09

Moelis rates ((CUV)) as Hold (3) -

Despite reporting 56.5% revenue growth, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals' first half net profit fell -18.6% to $5.7m. Moelis notes higher than expected operating costs drove the underlying miss on higher raw material costs, expected to persist into the second half.

Continuing rollout of the SCENESSE exposure prone procedures treatment supports topline growth, and the US and Europe markets offer a long runway of growth opportunity. Share price may be impacted as Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma's drug looks to seek approval.

The Hold rating is retained and the target price decreases to $23.14 from $31.78.

This report was published on February 24, 2022.

Target price is $23.14 Current Price is $22.09 Difference: $1.05

If CUV meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 3.10 cents and EPS of 40.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.14%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 54.14.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 4.30 cents and EPS of 68.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.19%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.30.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

GEM G8 EDUCATION LIMITED

Childcare - Overnight Price: $1.30

Canaccord Genuity rates ((GEM)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

2021 results were slightly weaker than Canaccord Genuity expected. The key for the broker is a strong operating performance in the core portfolio. Network optimisation is also having a positive effect on profitability.

The broker observes demand growth is outstripping new supply which bodes well for occupancy growth over the longer term. Estimates for 2023 and 2024 lifted while some short-term headwinds reduce 2022 estimates slightly.

Rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold and the target raised to $1.42 from $1.07.

This report was published on February 23, 2022.

Target price is $1.42 Current Price is $1.30 Difference: $0.12

If GEM meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.37, suggesting upside of 5.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 4.00 cents and EPS of 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.08%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.57. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 5.8, implying annual growth of 7.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.4.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 10.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.62%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.8, implying annual growth of 34.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources