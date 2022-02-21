Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 21, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Feb 21 2022

CDA DHG (2) HCW ING MFG OBL PWH (2) QBE RFF (2)

CDA CODAN LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $8.11

Moelis rates ((CDA)) as Buy (1) -

Codan's first half results were a mixed bag, with profit of $50.1m a 21% increase on the previous comparable period while disruption in the Sudan region drove a -$17m reduction in Metal Detection on lower gold sales.

Performance from Communications acquisitions drove the profit result, and Moelis notes excluding acquisitions earnings were down -3%. Gold sales in the Sudan region remain uncertain, although coin and treasure detector sales remained at record levels in the half.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $12.23 from $13.43.

This report was published on February 21, 2022.

Target price is $12.23 Current Price is $8.11 Difference: $4.12

If CDA meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 51% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 31.00 cents and EPS of 56.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.82%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.33.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 33.50 cents and EPS of 61.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.30.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

DHG DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Real Estate - Overnight Price: $4.20

Goldman Sachs rates ((DHG)) as Neutral (3) -

A strong revenue environment and lower than expected capital expenditure saw Domain Holdings deliver a beat on Goldman Sachs' first half forecasts, with sales 2% over the broker's expectations, earnings up 8% and profit up 20%.

Goldman Sachs noted yield growth continues to be strong, up 19% on the previous comparable period, which the broker expects should support 12% earnings growth in FY23 despite an expected listings decline as the market normalises.

The Neutral rating is retained and the target price increases to $5.10.

This report was published on February 18, 2022.

Target price is $5.10 Current Price is $4.20 Difference: $0.9

If DHG meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $5.30, suggesting upside of 26.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 4.00 cents and EPS of 10.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.95%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 42.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.3, implying annual growth of 58.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 44.9.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 11.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.43%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.8, implying annual growth of 26.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 35.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

Jarden rates ((DHG)) as Overweight (2) -

Domain Holdings Australia's December first-half result outpaced consensus by 10%, thanks to strong housing momentum, and management guided to a positive second half.

Jarden expects continued house price strength and stronger turnover for the next 12-18 months but expects euphoria will start fading from FY23. Higher than forecasts investment in Corporate and Consumer Solutions leads the broker to shave forecasts.

Jarden believes the share price is oversold and retains an Overweight rating. Target price eases to $4.90 from $5.10

This report was published on February 18, 2022.

Target price is $4.90 Current Price is $4.20 Difference: $0.7

If DHG meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $5.30, suggesting upside of 26.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 4.50 cents and EPS of 9.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 44.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.3, implying annual growth of 58.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 44.9.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 5.60 cents and EPS of 11.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.84. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.8, implying annual growth of 26.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 35.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

HCW HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.09

Goldman Sachs rates ((HCW)) as Buy (1) -

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness has reported first half earnings of $7.0m, largely in line with Goldman Sachs' forecast, and funds from operations of 1.8 cents per share, a beat on the broker's expectations.

The funds from operations beat was supported by lower than anticipated interest expenses as the company moved into a net cash position in December. Occupancy rates improved to 98% from 96%, and the development pipeline is ahead of schedule.

The Buy rating and target price of $2.56 are retained.

This report was published on February 18, 2022.

Target price is $2.56 Current Price is $2.09 Difference: $0.47

If HCW meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.48, suggesting upside of 20.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 5.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.35%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 41.80. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.3.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 9.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.22. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.4, implying annual growth of 38.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.9.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

