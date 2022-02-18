Next Week At A Glance – 21-25 Feb 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:56 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

To put things into perspective, by the end of today some 130 ASX-listed companies covered by FNArena database brokers will have reported earnings, and at the end of the month that number will have risen to around 330. Suffice to say, next week will be busy.

We should also note that as earnings season rolls into its final days, daily ex-dividend numbers start to ramp up on a lag.

Next week will also begin the countdown to Australia’s December quarter GDP result, due the following week, with releases for construction work done, the all-important (to the RBA) wage price index, and private sector capex.

The RBNZ will hold a policy meeting.

Monday brings flash estimates of January manufacturing PMIs from across the globe.

The US will see data for durable goods orders, consumer sentiment and PCE inflation.

US markets will be closed on Monday for a war.

Japan is closed on Wednesday.

For upcoming earnings result dates, and a summary of results to date, please refer to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

