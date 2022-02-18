Breville Promises (Lots Of) Growth

Australia | 10:24 AM

Strong sales growth and price increases offsetting retail sector pressures have seen Breville Group deliver a strong first half result, and all signs point to momentum continuing into the second.

-Breville Group has backed up above-average growth in FY21 with double digit sales growth in the first half of FY22

-Investment in market expansion and inventory build supports a positive outlook for the coming half

-Stock price premium compared to peers is justified according to analyst commentary

By Danielle Austin

A strong first half result has the market excited to see what Breville Group ((BRG)) achieves in the second half. The company delivered an impressive first half result, reporting a 24% year-on-year sales increase, cycling off 39.2% sales growth in the previous comparable period, and a 23% earnings increase.

The notable strong sales performance was a driver of results, with the company reporting double digit growth across all segments. Geographically, Australia Pacific sales were up 22% year-on-year, North America was up 17%, and Europe was up 39%.

The particularly strong result from Europe was bolstered by recent entry into the France, Italy and Portugal markets. Notably, results were achieved amid a turbulent backdrop of freight and cost increases placing pressure on margins which the company largely mitigated through price increases.

On a full year basis, market consensus points to earnings of around $156m, implying a higher second half skew of 72% compared to a 69% skew last year.

Big things to come in second half

The company has indicated a big second half, particularly with its announcement that it expects to enter new geographies before the end of the financial year, with some analysts predicting Asia to be a likely target. The company has held off on new market expansion for the past 12-18 months given the strong demand for its products but is ready to pursue geographic growth in coming months.

New markets don’t appear to be currently priced in the company’s share price, so a successful launch in a new geography could offer upside. Market experts have suggested market share growth, particularly in new geographies, could support consistent double-digit sales growth for the next few years. The company also has further expansion opportunity in Europe, with the region currently offering a more limited product range than North America and Australia.