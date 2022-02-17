The Short Report – 17 Feb 2022

Weekly Reports | 11:33 AM

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending February 10, 2022.

The rebound from Fed-scare depths continued for the ASX200 last week, ahead of a further Fed scare and big trouble in little Eastern Europe.

Wouldn’t you know – the week I decide not to include Kirkland Lake Gold ((KLA)) in the table any longer, it disappears from 9.1%. It will no doubt be back at some stage, but we’ll ignore it.

I also suggested last week that since shorts in BetMakers Technology ((BET)) had fallen from 7.1% to out of the table and back to 7.8%, it was probably an ASIC data blip. Last week BetMakers shorts rose to 11.4%. No idea why, other than a disclosure of non-listed employee shares, the stock fell -18% this week. It is not covered by FNArena database brokers, and didn’t report earnings.

Nor did Nanosomics ((NAN)), but the company did report last week it has revised its sales model with General Electric resulting in FY22 earnings downgrades and less certainty around FY23 earnings growth. That was worth a -13% plunge in share price and an increase in shorts to 9.5% from 7.0%.

It then rallied right back this week.

Appen’s ((APX)) share price fell -16% last week, after its biggest customer – Meta (Facebook) – lost a third of its value following its earnings result. But shorters went the other way in this case, taking profits, as Appen shorts fell to 6.0% from 7.4%

Lastly, last week I noted Paladin Energy ((PDN)) and Block ((SQ2)), formerly Square, formerly Afterpay, had appeared at the bottom of the table. Well they’ve gone again. a2 Milk ((A2M)) has nevertheless popped back in.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 15.6

BET 11.4

Z1P 10.6

WEB 10.4

KGN 10.3