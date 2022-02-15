FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 15-02-2022

Australia | 2:33 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AD8)) - Audinate Group
  • ((AZJ)) - Aurizon Holdings
  • ((BPT)) - Beach Energy
  • ((BEN)) - Bendigo & Adelaide Bank
  • ((BLD)) - Boral
  • ((CAR)) - Carsales
  • ((GPT)) - GPT Group
  • ((JBH)) - JB Hi-Fi
  • ((KED)) - Keypath Education International
  • ((PPS)) - Praemium
  • ((SKC)) - SKYCITY Entertainment

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

