FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 15-02-2022

Australia | 2:33 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((AD8)) - Audinate Group
- ((AZJ)) - Aurizon Holdings
- ((BPT)) - Beach Energy
- ((BEN)) - Bendigo & Adelaide Bank
- ((BLD)) - Boral
- ((CAR)) - Carsales
- ((GPT)) - GPT Group
- ((JBH)) - JB Hi-Fi
- ((KED)) - Keypath Education International
- ((PPS)) - Praemium
- ((SKC)) - SKYCITY Entertainment
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE