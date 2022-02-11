Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 11, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 12:29 PM

BWP BWP TRUST

REITs - Overnight Price: $3.95

Jarden rates ((BWP)) as Sell (5) -

BWP Trust's December-half update appeared to meet the broker's forecasts, Jarden noting a continuation of net-tangible asset growth paired with drab earnings momentum.

Strong leasing momentum was offset by a normalisation of management fees and the broker says transactions suggest further growth in net tangible assets.

Jarden expects management will need to use reserves to maintain dividends but notes the balance sheet is solid.

The broker considers the company to be well placed in an environment of rising interest rates and higher inflation but believes valuations to be extended.

Target price rises 4% to $3.65. Sell rating retained.

This report was published on February 9, 2022.

Target price is $3.65 Current Price is $3.95 Difference: minus $0.3 (current price is over target).

If BWP meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $3.83, suggesting downside of -0.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 18.30 cents and EPS of 17.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.63%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.44. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.0, implying annual growth of -56.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.4.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 18.40 cents and EPS of 17.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.66%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.07. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.8, implying annual growth of 4.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.5.

Market Sentiment: -0.8

CBA COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

Banks - Overnight Price: $100.78

Bell Potter rates ((CBA)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

Commonwealth Bank has delivered an 8% beat to Bell Potter's profit from continuing operations forecast in the first half, and despite the result being driven by a benefit in loan impairment the broker notes it's another strong outcome for the bank.

Bell Potter highlights the result was also supported by continuing volume growth in home lending, business lending and deposits, flat operating costs and reduced remediation costs, while an improving economic outlook should benefit moving forward.

Cash earnings forecasts increase 11% and 8% in FY22 and FY23 respectively.

The rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold and the target price of $108.00 is retained.

This report was published on February 10, 2022.

Target price is $108.00 Current Price is $100.78 Difference: $7.22

If CBA meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $91.48, suggesting downside of -7.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 387.00 cents and EPS of 563.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.90. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 520.1, implying annual growth of -9.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 344.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.1.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 407.00 cents and EPS of 574.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.04%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.56. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 536.0, implying annual growth of 3.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 377.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.5.

Market Sentiment: -0.7

CLW CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $4.99

JP Morgan rates ((CLW)) as Overweight (1) -

Following pre-released 1H results for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT, JP Morgan highlights net tangible asset (NTA) growth of 12.8%, after evaluations and cap rate compression.

The broker notes the portfolio's weighted average lease expiry (WALE) remains very long at 12.2 years, and occupancy is at 99.9%.

Management reaffirmed EPS guidance at no less than 30.5cpu, implying to the analyst at least 4.5% growth.

JP Morgan retains its Overweight rating and $5.70 target price.

This report was published on February 9, 2022.

Target price is $5.70 Current Price is $4.99 Difference: $0.71

If CLW meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $5.51, suggesting upside of 13.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 30.00 cents and EPS of 31.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.01%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 31.0, implying annual growth of -72.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 30.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.7.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 31.00 cents and EPS of 31.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.21%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 31.5, implying annual growth of 1.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 31.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

