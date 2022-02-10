The Short Report – 10 Feb 2022

Weekly Reports | 11:54 AM

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending February 3, 2022.

After falling -7% the week before in the Fed-led capitulation, last week the ASX200 bounced 4%.

The plunge had encouraged shorters to mostly increase positions. The bounce has not lead to much of change in positions except for a handful out of the 5% bracket, as can be seen below.

A substantial move that stood out last week was the disappearance of BHP Group ((BHP)) off the table having been 10.4% shorted. But this was always expected, as the arbitrage window closed last week after the end of the company’s dual listing.

Last week I went to great length to suggest why BetMakers Technology ((BET)) may have seen its shorts fall to under 5% from 7.1% the week before. Last week it was back at 7.8%. Likely an ASIC data issue.

I have explained multiple times now why Kirkland Lake Resources ((KLA)) keeps bouncing in and out of and up and down the table, being a Canadian-based miner listed in all of Toronto, New York and Australia, which opens up the prospect of cross-border arbitrage.

And I’m sick of it. As a result, I will no longer include Kirkland on the table.

Aside from the above, there were no short positions changes in excess of one percentage point last week.

We might note two new entries into the bottom end of the table, being uranium miner Paladin Energy ((PDN)) and Block ((SQ2)), formerly Square, formerly Afterpay.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 15.3

KGN 10.9

Z1P 10.5