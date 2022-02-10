FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 10-02-2022

Australia | 1:47 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((AQZ)) - Alliance Aviation Services
- ((BAP)) - Bapcor
- ((BWP)) - BWP Trust
- ((CNI)) - Centuria Capital
- ((CBA)) - CommBank
- ((CPU)) - Computershare
- ((DXI)) - Dexus Industria REIT
- ((EHE)) - Estia Health
- ((IEL)) - IDP Education
- ((MP1)) - Megaport
- ((MIN)) - Mineral Resources
- ((TPW)) - Temple & Webster
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE