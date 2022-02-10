Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 10, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:33 AM

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $4.45

JP Morgan rates ((ABB)) as Overweight (1) -

While Aussie Broadband's guidance for earnings was stronger than JP Morgan expected, subscriber guidance was below estimates. However, the latter was considered to be more than offset by a positive operating leverage outlook.

The broker assesses a reasonable 2Q trading update. The target price slips to $5.75 from $5.80.

Overweight rating retained, the broker's net present value estimate sitting above the prevailing share price.

This report was published on February 8, 2022.

Target price is $5.75 Current Price is $4.45 Difference: $1.3

If ABB meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 29% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 80.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.56.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 21.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.19.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

Market Sentiment: 1.0

AD8 AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $8.39

Shaw and Partners rates ((AD8)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners' feedback suggests no meaningful change over the past three months regarding supply-chain disruptions and chip shortages for Audinate Group. Thus, some caution is warranted around management guidance leading into 1H results due on February 14.

Separately, the company has acquired Belgium-based Video-over-IP (VoIP) solutions provider Silex Insights to accelerate video penetration, explains the analyst.

Shaw considers the long-term trajectory remains very attractive.

Buy rating and $12 target price are unchanged.

This report was published on February 3, 2022.

Target price is $12.00 Current Price is $8.39 Difference: $3.61

If AD8 meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $11.25, suggesting upside of 34.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 220.79. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -8.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 524.38. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 2.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 419.5.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

Market Sentiment: 1.0

ALU ALTIUM

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $36.00

Bell Potter rates ((ALU)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

Heading into the publication of Altium's first-half result, Bell Potter continues to see possibility for a guidance upgrade. The broker is already expecting full-year results at the upper end of, or slightly above, the current guidance range.

Looking further ahead, Bell Potter expects earnings growth of more than 20% in FY23 and FY24, and revenue growth in the high teens. While the broker has not updated its own forecasts, the results could prove a catalyst

The broker upgrades to Buy from Hold. Target price decreases to $40 from $45.

This report was published on February 8, 2022.

Target price is $40.00 Current Price is $36.00 Difference: $4

If ALU meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $31.47, suggesting downside of -12.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 56.33 cents and EPS of 50.83 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 70.82. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 50.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 50.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 71.1.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 61.70 cents and EPS of 63.17 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.71%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 56.99. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 60.0, implying annual growth of 18.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 55.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 60.0.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

Market Sentiment: -0.3

AMA AMA GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $0.40

Moelis rates ((AMA)) as Buy (1) -

While AMA Group's revenue guidance for the 1H was in-line with Moelis' forecast, earnings guidance proved a material miss. The analyst awaits further details at upcoming 1H results.

Ongoing volatility for the share price is anticipated by the broker as covid impacts evolve. Repair volumes were impacted pre Christmas by customers self-imposed isolation and caution, due to the arrival of the omicron variant.

Buy rating is unchanged. Target price is 53c.

This report was published on February 2, 2022.

Target price is $0.53 Current Price is $0.40 Difference: $0.13

If AMA meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.16.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.50 cents and EPS of 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.25%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.00.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

Market Sentiment: 0.0

AUB AUB GROUP LIMITED

Diversified Financials - Overnight Price: $24.75

Jarden rates ((AUB)) as Initiation of coverage with Overweight (2) -

Jarden initiates coverage on insurance broker AUB Group with an Overweight rating and a $25.90 target price. There's positive premium rate momentum forecast for the industry and the group is also expected to achieve operational gains.

In addition to a hardening commercial rate cycle (more than 85% of gross written premium is commercial insurance), network optimisation has improved broker earnings (EBITA) margins, explains the analyst. The group is expected to attain upside by halving its network.

Overall, Jarden forecasts an attractive total shareholder return.

This report was published on February 2, 2022.

Target price is $25.90 Current Price is $24.75 Difference: $1.15

If AUB meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $26.03, suggesting upside of 5.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 65.10 cents and EPS of 97.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.63%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.31. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 97.1, implying annual growth of 2.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 58.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.5.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 72.90 cents and EPS of 109.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.95%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.54. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 104.0, implying annual growth of 7.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 64.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

Market Sentiment: 0.8