Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 04-02-22

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday January 31 to Friday February 4, 2022

Total Upgrades: 19

Total Downgrades: 9

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 58.23%; Hold 35.09%; Sell 6.67%

For the week ending Friday February 4, there were nineteen upgrades and nine downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

TechnologyOne received an upgrade from both UBS (Neutral from Sell) and Macquarie (Neutral from Underperform) after recent share price weakness.

Cash generation is increasingly important in a rising interest rate environment, according to UBS, and with $112m net cash on hand the company has options for inorganic growth. Macquarie likes TechnologyOne’s balance sheet, quality customer base and sticky long-term contracts and notes the government and education sectors account for more than 75% of revenue.

After three different brokers in the FNArena database performed a sector review, the average target price set for Platinum Asset Management decreased materially last week. Ord Minnett identified key risks for the asset manager, including weak ongoing fund performances and increased competition from passive instruments.

However, the broker notes the company might see a return of investor favour on the back of a revival of the Value trade. Also, Morgan Stanley considers Australian asset managers are no longer expensive versus global peers and upgrades its rating to Equal-weight from Underweight after recent share price weakness. Additionally, the analyst likes the relatively defensive channel mix that includes mostly retail clients, which reduces the risk of large mandate losses.

Best to ignore the position of Galaxy Resources atop the table for the largest percentage increase in forecast earnings due to a data glitch. The rightful leader was oOh!media. This comes after the Outdoor Media Association reported industry revenue for the 12 months ending December 2021 which was 24% higher than Macquarie had expected.

No split by medium was provided by the out-of-home (OOH) industry group though the analyst suspects better-than-expected performances from street furniture and public transport (Commute). Macquarie estimates a reversion of OOH advertising back to pre-covid levels would lift forecast earnings/valuation for oOh!media by greater than 80%.

Both Macquarie and Credit Suisse point to short-term headwinds from the omicron variant though overall Macquarie feels the negative structural impacts from covid have already been factored-in by the market.

There were two brokers in the FNArena database already researching Judo Capital until last week when Macquarie initiated coverage (Neutral rating, $2 target price). An additional forecast for earnings in the database had the effect of raising the company's average forecast earnings by all brokers. Macquarie feels Judo is well placed to grow loans materially ahead of system over the next three years, having built a $5bn loan book in only two and a half years.

In a preview of the reporting season last week for the Building Materials sector, UBS expressed a preference for James Hardie, and raised its earnings forecast. The broker equally likes Reliance Worldwide. It's believed pent-up demand, supported by structural covid tailwinds, will ensure positive housing and remodelling volumes.

On the flipside, Ansell received the largest percentage decrease in forecast earnings by brokers last week, after a preliminary first half result and updated FY22 guidance, which were weaker than broker expectations.

The company faced greater cost and production challenges in the December quarter than Ord Minnett had assumed. Nonetheless, Citi retains the faith and its Buy rating after explaining a key factor responsible for a hefty guidance downgrade is a faster-than-expected drop in demand/prices for exam gloves. This led to inventory, purchased at a high price, being sold at a lower price, an occurrence that is expected to normalise over time.

Varying opinions on Ansell were reflected in Morgans’ rating downgrade to Hold from Add, while Macquarie lifted its rating to Neutral from Underperform on the recent share price tumble. Morgan Stanley (Overweight) and Citi (Buy) have retained their respective ratings.

Finally, Macquarie lowered its FY22-24 earnings estimates for Flight Centre as the omicron outbreak continues to drag on domestic and international airline activity. While the analyst expects the company’s targeted return to monthly profitability will be impacted in FY22, a strong recovery should ensue from FY23.

Total Buy recommendations take up 58.23% of the total, versus 35.09% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 6.67%.

Upgrade

AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED ((ABB)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 2/0/0

Aussie Broadband's December-half trading update missed Credit Suisse's estimates due to higher than expected marketing activity, which the broker expects will unwind in the second half.

Guidance met Credit Suisse forecasts, thanks to forecast customer growth and the broker believes the company is on track to achieve 6.5% market share by June 30 and 9.3% by June 25.

Credit Suisse spies an opportunity after the recent sell-off and upgrades to Outperform from Neutral. Target price falls to $5 from $5.40 to reflect an increased weighted average cost of capital

ADBRI LIMITED ((ABC)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 3/4/0

Credit Suisse upgrades Adelaide Brighton to Neutral from Underperform after reviewing the Australian Building Materials Industry.

The broker raises industry revenue forecasts 5% to 10% to reflect a forecast rise in volumes as covid restrictions ease, and in response to positive market data. Credit Suisses suspects this will not be reflected in the second-half results, with rising costs and lockdowns weighing.

Credit Suisse raises earnings forecasts for Adelaide Brighton to reflect concrete and quarry acquisitions (5% accretive), extension of the company's lime contract with Alcoa and stronger underlying volumes.

Target price rises to $3 from $2.90.

ANSELL LIMITED ((ANN)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Macquarie .B/H/S: 3/3/0

Ansell provided a preliminary first half result and updated FY22 guidance which were weaker than Macquarie expected, despite the broker foreseeing the covid-based supply and labour issues driving poor earnings numbers on in-line revenues.

Having been "comfortable" with its Underperform rating yesterday, the big share price fall has prompted the broker to upgrade to Neutral. On a -19% cut to FY22 earnings forecasts, target falls to 28.30 from $30.70.

See also ANN downgrade.

ARB CORPORATION LIMITED ((ARB)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 3/1/1

ARB provided a positive market update, featuring first half sales up 26.5%, Ord Minnett notes, benefiting from continued strong demand for 4WD accessories domestically and offshore.

Operating margins have been maintained at the record levels achieved in the first half FY21. The broker has increased earnings forecasts across FY22-24.

Rating upgraded to Buy from Hold (bypassing Accumulate), target rises to $52.20 from $48.00.

ALUMINA LIMITED ((AWC)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 3/2/0

Following an -11% share price drop since January 18, Ord Minnett is attracted to the current valuation of Alumina Ltd given expected long-term alumina and aluminium market trends.

The broker considers a 10% dividend remains likely in 2022 given forecast alumina sport pricing, which should be attractive to investors. Low inventories have already driven aluminium pricing to its highest level since 2008, and this trend is likely to persist in the medium term.

The rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold and the target price of $2.20 is retained.

CARSALES.COM LIMITED ((CAR)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 2/2/0

Consistent with Credit Suisse's expectations for 12% revenue growth, 7.5% underlying earnings growth and 27.6% profit after tax growth, Carsales.com is guiding to solid growth for each metric with a more significant second half skew given first half lockdowns.

Given the share price's comparatively low multiple, and the company's growth potential, Credit Suisse sees value for investors at current trading levels.

The rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target price of $25.80 is retained.