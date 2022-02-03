The Short Report – 03 Feb 2022

Weekly Reports | 11:20 AM

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending January 27, 2022.

Last week saw a Fed-led -7.3% capitulation for the ASX, with the ASX200 closing the week at 6801 ahead of the subsequent rebound. Such a move can inspire shorters to act in one of two ways.

Either they can seize the opportunity to take profits on short positions as share prices plunge, or they can take the reasons behind the plunge (not just the Fed, but also a slew of local profit-warnings with “supply constraints” the common theme) and decide there may be more to come.

As the sea of red on the table below suggests, they chose the latter. The ASX200 rebounded 4.2% this week.

Most of the red below is a result of stocks creeping up one percentage bracket. But there are lots of them.

Also we saw five stocks appearing or reappearing in the 5% shorted bracket last week, namely EML Payments ((EML)), Monadelphous ((MND)), InvoCare ((IVC)), New Hope Corp ((NHC)) and Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals ((CUV)), for a net addition of four stocks to the table.

Beach Energy ((BPT)) was the only stock to fall out, which may be a case of profit-taking.

Ignoring Kirkland Lake Gold ((KLA)), the big move up in shorts last week was for gold miner Regis Resources ((RRL)), to 7.6% from below 5%. See below.

On the flipside, BetMakers Technology ((BET)) fell out of the table from 7.1%. See below.

Lastly we note BHP Group ((BHP)) shorts were still sitting above 10% last week. The collapse to a sole Australian listing was completed yesterday, so we should see those shorts disappear this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

KLA 15.6

FLT 15.3

KGN 12.0

BHP 10.4

Z1P 10.3