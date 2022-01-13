Rudi’s View: 29Metals, Calix, Chalice Mining, Incitec Pivot, Telstra & Qantas

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



Happy New Year, and welcome back!



Rudi's View stories won't genuinely return until after Australia Day when the time has arrived to prepare for the February reporting season, but since various lists of top picks and conviction calls have been updated already, I convinced myself to compile the update below.



Enjoy.



The January update of Morningstar's Best Stock Ideas on the ASX saw three stocks being removed with share prices of both AUB Group ((AUB)) and Viva Energy Group ((VEA)) having appreciated too much to still warrant their nomination, while the days of Link Administration ((LNK)) as an independent listed entity seem numbered following Dye and Durham's formal offer for the whole of the company.



Since no new additions were included, the list of Best Stock Ideas is now left with 13 names, in alphabetical order:



-a2 Milk ((A2M))

-AGL Energy ((AGL))

-Aurizon Holdings ((AZJ))

-Brambles ((BXB))

-Cimic Group ((CIM))

-G8 Education ((GEM))

-InvoCare ((IVC))

-Lendlease ((LLC))

-Magellan Financial Group ((MFG))

-Southern Cross Media Group ((SXL))

-Westpac ((WBC))

-Whitehaven Coal ((WHC))

-Woodside Petroleum ((WPL))



Analysts at Morningstar cover in excess of 200 companies listed in Australia and/or New Zealand and inclusion in the Best Ideas is always inspired by a (too) cheap valuation, which sometimes translates into an extended membership which might seem endless for investors who do not have the patience.





Over at Canaccord Genuity, which in Australia has a specific focus on micro-cap and small-cap companies, analysts have selected 26 Top Picks that combined make up this stockbroker's Top Australian Stock Picks for the calendar year ahead.