Rudi’s View: 29Metals, Calix, Chalice Mining, Incitec Pivot, Telstra & Qantas

Rudi's View | 10:06 AM
In today's update:
-Conviction Calls
-All-Weather Performers
-All-Weather Model Portfolio
-AIA Conference In March
By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena
Happy New Year, and welcome back!
Rudi's View stories won't genuinely return until after Australia Day when the time has arrived to prepare for the February reporting season, but since various lists of top picks and conviction calls have been updated already, I convinced myself to compile the update below.
Enjoy.
****
The January update of Morningstar's Best Stock Ideas on the ASX saw three stocks being removed with share prices of both AUB Group ((AUB)) and Viva Energy Group ((VEA)) having appreciated too much to still warrant their nomination, while the days of Link Administration ((LNK)) as an independent listed entity seem numbered following Dye and Durham's formal offer for the whole of the company.
Since no new additions were included, the list of Best Stock Ideas is now left with 13 names, in alphabetical order:
-a2 Milk ((A2M))
-AGL Energy ((AGL))
-Aurizon Holdings ((AZJ))
-Brambles ((BXB))
-Cimic Group ((CIM))
-G8 Education ((GEM))
-InvoCare ((IVC))
-Lendlease ((LLC))
-Magellan Financial Group ((MFG))
-Southern Cross Media Group ((SXL))
-Westpac ((WBC))
-Whitehaven Coal ((WHC))
-Woodside Petroleum ((WPL))
Analysts at Morningstar cover in excess of 200 companies listed in Australia and/or New Zealand and inclusion in the Best Ideas is always inspired by a (too) cheap valuation, which sometimes translates into an extended membership which might seem endless for investors who do not have the patience.
****
Over at Canaccord Genuity, which in Australia has a specific focus on micro-cap and small-cap companies, analysts have selected 26 Top Picks that combined make up this stockbroker's Top Australian Stock Picks for the calendar year ahead.
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE