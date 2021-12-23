Next Weeks At A Glance – 24 Dec 2021 – 8 Jan 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:37 AM

By Greg Peel

The ASX will close at 2.10pm tomorrow and not reopen until Wednesday. New Zealand is also closed until Wednesday.

US markets are closed tomorrow and Monday. UK markets are closed on Monday and Tuesday. European markets are closed tomorrow.

FNArena’s daily service will wind down from tomorrow, and return on January 10. The website will nonetheless be accessible over that period.

The ASX will also close at 2.10pm on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on the following Monday.

There are no major Australian economic releases next week. On the corporate front, December 30 is the day virtually all REITs and other such funds pay their quarterly dividends.

China will release December PMIs on the 31st.

Manufacturing and services PMIs for December from across the globe will appear on varying days in the first week of January, depending on holidays. The US will report private sector jobs and non-farm payrolls that week.

Australia will see job ads and house prices.

Premier Investments ((PMV)) goes ex-dividend on January 5.

