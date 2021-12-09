The Short Report – 09 Dec 2021

Weekly Reports | 10:58 AM

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending December 2, 2021.

Last week the ASX200 dropped like a stone on the omicron news, hitting its low at week’s end. As of yesterday, the index is back where it started.

Aside from Kirkland Lake Resources ((KLA)), which saw its shorts jump to 18.9% from 11.6%, but that's all about cross-border arbitrage and thus can be ignored, there was little movement at the top of the table.

Lower down, it’s a different story.

Let’s get Inghams Group ((ING)) out of the way first, which I highlighted last week after its shorts fell to 5.2% from 7.8% the week before. Last week it was back at 7.1%, so probably a blip in the ASIC data.

More realistically, shorts in Cooper Energy ((COE)) fell to 6.9% from 8.9% after omicron had oil prices tanking, all oil & gas companies being trashed, and Cooper Energy shares in particular down -11% in the week, prompting profit-taking from shorters.

Similarly but for a different reason, Electro Optical Systems ((EOS)) dropped -16% and its shorts to 6.5% from 8.6%, because at the first sign of descent, investors first jettison smaller high-risk stocks. Shorters grabbed the opportunity.

It was a different story nonetheless for Appen ((APX)), which saw its shorts rise to 7.7% from 5.7%. See below.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

KLA 18.9

FLT 13.8

KGN 11.7

RBL 11.3

No changes

9.0-9.9

Z1P, WEB, MSB

No changes



8.0-8.9%

OBL

In: OBL Out: COE, EOS

7.0-7.9%

BHP, APX, PNV, MND, TPW, ING

In: APX, ING Out: OBL

6.0-6.9%

COE, EOS, AMA, MTS, BET

In: COE, EOS Out: MND

5.0-5.9%

A2M, BPT, TGR, NEA

In: TGR, NEA Out: APX, ING, RSG

Movers & Shakers

Appen can be classed alongside Electro Optical Systems as a small, high-risk tech company, in this case specialising in AI and machine learning. Appen shares dropped as much as -20%, but this time short positions were increased rather than decreased.

Part of Appen’s business is its Relevance segment, which offers annotated training data used as an input to enhance the performance of search engines, social media, and e-commerce applications.

In recent discussion with industry contacts, Macquarie noted on November 26 (omicron day) it had observed a trend in which some big-tech companies are looking to directly crowd-source for annotation. This is in preference to using third party annotation companies including Appen.

To that end the broker downgraded its rating on Appen to Underperform from Neutral, and cut its target to $9.50 from $11.80.

The stock bottomed out this week at $9.16, having fallen from $11.68, and is currently at $9.53.

ASX20 Short Positions (%)

Code Last Week Week Before Code Last Week Week Before ALL 0.0 0.0 MQG 0.3 0.3 ANZ 0.6 0.6 NAB 0.8 0.7 APT 0.9 0.9 NCM 0.5 0.5 BHP 7.9 7.4 RIO 0.3 0.4 BXB 0.3 0.6 TCL 0.4 0.3 CBA 0.7 0.7 TLS 0.2 0.2 COL 0.4 0.5 WBC 1.2 1.1 CSL 0.2 0.3 WES 0.2 0.3 FMG 2.5 2.7 WOW 0.5 0.7 GMG 0.0 0.0 WPL 1.6 1.4

