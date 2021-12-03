Next Week At A Glance – 6-10 Dec, 2021

Weekly Reports | 10:58 AM

This story features METCASH LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MTS

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

It will likely not be as soon as next week that we find out just how contagious/virulent omicron might be. With central bank monetary policy the other focus of concern, volatility may well still reign.

On Friday next week the US will see November CPI data. Numbers for trade and consumer sentiment are also due.

China will also report trade and inflation numbers.

The RBA meets on Tuesday. With delta lockdowns over, it would not have been a stretch to assume the board would announce the pause in its tapering timeline will now end. But now we have omicron, so no guarantees there.

We’ll also see ANZ Bank’s job ads series, and some very old (September quarter) house price data.

Metcash ((MTS)) reports earnings next week.

Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) holds it AGM.

The corporate calendar will now be very thin through to the other side of new year.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms