Rudi’s View: 2022 Looks Familiar, Though Not Quite The Same

2022 Looks Familiar, Though Not Quite The Same



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



This might come as a surprise to many readers, but, reading through investment strategy reports for 2022 and listening to funds managers on webinars, there is far more agreement than disagreement among the world's experts about what is likely to occur in 2022.



Global growth is slowing, and will continue to decelerate. Inflation will peak soon, and then start descending. Central bank policies become less accommodative. Bond yields are trending higher. And the world will have to start living with the virus and its multiple variants, with bumps and set-backs along the way.



Where disagreement kicks in is in the speed and timing of these events.



Questions like: "when exactly will the yield on the US 10-year government bond reach 2% and at what speed?" can momentarily become very important for a market that at times feels like it wants to have that big correction so many investors are fearful of.



Equally important: so many portfolios are positioned for re-opening borders and re-flation, but those trades have become crowded and volatile as also witnessed by share prices in Webjet ((WEB)) and Flight Centre ((FLT)) and the like; even before omicron announced itself.



At the index level, the Australian share market has effectively been in a moribund state since the second half of the August reporting season. And our two largest sector constituents -banks and iron ore producers- have been directly responsible for it. Investors can thank China and a disappointing banks reporting season.



At the smaller end of the market, things have soured quickly for stocks that enjoyed widespread popularity not that long ago. The likes of PointsBet Holdings ((PGH)), Codan ((CDA)), Bapcor ((BAP)), Damstra Holdings ((DTC)), Nearmap ((NEA)) and Appen ((APX)) have all been testing how much pain can be inflicted on shareholders without them capitulating and selling out (though many would have, by now).



Year-to-date the Australian market (ASX200 plus dividends) is still up more than 14%, which would be seen as a positive outcome in most calendar years, in particular given the many question marks and potential challenges that are on investors' minds.





The two most important factors for the year ahead might well be growth and inflation, with corporate profits and asset valuations squeezed in between.



2021 has brought back inflation but many remain of the view the narrative is overcooked and bond markets may have overdone it in the short term.

At the source of this year's spike in global inflation are the low comparatives a year ago, plus ongoing disruption from closed borders, lockdowns and other virus-related impacts, and, in the US, the mystery disappearance of more than 4m workers that may or may not return into the labour market.



While the debate rages on, and there are valid arguments and forecasts either way for each of the separate constituents, fact remains the chances of international shortages and bottlenecks remaining in place for (much) longer are genuine and real, and this increases the chance that inflation might become a self-reinforcing process, in particular if those 4m non-job seekers in the US remain missing.



Hence, last week economists Bill Evans and Elliott Clarke at Westpac revised their timeline for the Federal Reserve in the US next year with the central bank expected to announce accelerated tapering at its upcoming December 14-15 meeting with rate hikes to follow in June, September and December next year (25bp each).



What follows next is equally important as Westpac too is of the view that inflation will decelerate throughout 2022, and GDP growth is to remain healthy so Jerome Powell & Co can remain accommodative which, on Westpac's forecast, should result in a fairly benign pace of rate hikes in 2023-25.



Westpac only anticipates three more hikes (3x) -one every six months- between June 2023 and June 2024 which takes the federal funds rate to 1.625%.



The above scenario has major implications for the trajectory of currencies. The USD is expected to strengthen over the next six months, pushing the AUD potentially below 70c, but start weakening from the moment other regions like Europe are strong enough to embark on their own rate hike cycle.



Most importantly: the pulling forward of the timing of US rate hikes is not expected to have any impact on the RBA timeline. Westpac is still of the view Philip Lowe & Co won't lift a finger before February 2023.



It goes without saying, Westpac is but one forecaster in a world of many, but in particular Bill Evans has built up a commendable track record over his long career. It's why his name is held in high esteem among colleagues, journalists and investors in Australia.



Let us for the time being assume Evans and Clarke are closer to next year's actual outcome than the many dissenting, hyper-ventilating voices on TV and social media. This has a number of major implications for asset markets: