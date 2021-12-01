Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 01, 2021

Daily Market Reports | Dec 01 2021

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ABB ADH BGA EML IRI JAN KGN NWH PBP PGL PLY TNE TRJ WSP (2) Z2U

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $5.23

JP Morgan rates ((ABB)) as Initiation of coverage with Overweight (1) -

JP Morgan initiates coverage on Aussie Broadband with an Overweight rating and $6.50 target price. The retailer of NBN broadband services to households is considered to have a premium product offering and customers who are willing to switch from the incumbents.

The company's key competitive advantage is in customer service, offering better speed guarantees and lower congestion, explains the analyst. It's estimated net present value will rise to $11/share should the company achieve a 15% market share by FY27.

JP Morgan points out the proposed acquisition of Over the Wire Holdings ((OTW)) should augment the company's Business offering though doesn't increase risk.

This report was published on November 30, 2021.

Target price is $6.50 Current Price is $5.23 Difference: $1.27

If ABB meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 11.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 47.55.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 22.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.77.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ADH ADAIRS LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $3.59

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ADH)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity sees the -$80m acquisition of Focus on Furniture as a way for Adairs to increase exposure to the bulky furniture category, and to provide a national roll-out opportunity. The store footprint is currently considered Victorian-centric.

The analyst believes the look of the 23 stores in the transaction can be enhanced and the product ranges could be further coordinated. The business will be run independently of the Adairs brand and managed by the existing Focus on Furniture team.

Buy. Target increased to $5.10 from $4.60.

This report was published on November 25, 2021.

Target price is $5.10 Current Price is $3.59 Difference: $1.51

If ADH meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 42% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.93, suggesting upside of 37.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 21.00 cents and EPS of 38.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.85%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.45. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 34.2, implying annual growth of -9.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 22.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.5.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 28.00 cents and EPS of 42.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.80%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.55. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 40.8, implying annual growth of 19.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 28.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BGA BEGA CHEESE LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $5.49

Bell Potter rates ((BGA)) as Buy (1) -

Positive movements in dairy ingredient pricing, including price increases to protein and butterfat and lifted skim milk powder returns, has driven a 2% increase to Bell Potter's FY22-24 profit forecasts for Bega Cheese.

The broker's view is that the current share price does not recognise material recovery in dairy ingredient prices and that Bega Cheese will see material returns improvement over the next three years.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $6.45 from $6.35.

This report was published November 25, 2021.

Target price is $6.45 Current Price is $5.49 Difference: $0.96

If BGA meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 14.00 cents and EPS of 25.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.55%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.36.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 28.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.00.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources