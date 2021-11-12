The Wrap: Fund Managers, Lockdown Habits, Gas & Banks And Bond Yields

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

By Mark Woodruff

The fund manager most deserving of your money

The rise of passive funds remains a formidable threat to listed fund managers, according to UBS. This will likely result in substantial fee compression and/or volume loss, particularly for serial underperformers with high fees.

The broker has increased its coverage of fund managers and initiated research on Pendal Group ((PDL)), Perpetual ((PPT)) and Platinum Asset Management ((PTM)) with ratings of Buy, Neutral and Sell respectively. A Sell rating for Magellan Financial Group ((MFG)) remains unchanged.

UBS points out Australian retail fund flows should continue to be supported by ample liquidity and low rates. While the largest beneficiaries of these flows will likely be passive strategies, active outperformers with below-average pricing and thematics such as ESG should do well.

The broker is positively disposed towards Pendal Group as its investment performance remains robust, its fees are reasonable and distribution is improving. Moreover, the groups shares are well priced and offer an attractive dividend yield.With cyclical tailwinds, the analysts can envisage a 15-20% share price re-rate once net flows become positive. The broker starts with a 12-month target price of $7.95.

More awkwardly, Magellan Financial Group (target price $29.50) appears to combine above-average fees with sub-par performance, which UBS feels may result in external pressure to lower base management fees. The groups Global Fund has underperformed the benchmark by around -20% over the last year.

Similarly, the broker points to uncompetitive fees at Platinum Asset Management (target price $2.55) and suspects rebuilding from a decade of underperformance will take time.

Finally, Perpetuals execution on distribution is considered key by UBS to deliver the consistent net inflows needed to justify a re-rate. While the analyst is supportive of the current investment performance and flow trends, assisted by tailwinds for Value and ESG, there are concerns regarding the fund managers cyclical nature. The broker sets its target price at $36.80.

How lockdown habits have evolved into trends

Is it possible your habits developed during lockdown have subtly changed your perspective?

Apparently our view of hotel design has been altered by lockdown habits of working from patios and meddling with pot plants, according to a Hilton global trends report.

One would think such a global hospitality company is well placed to seize upon emerging trends for travelers, having welcomed more than three billion guests in its more than 100-year history.

Hilton believes needs and interests have indeed shifted as a result of the pandemic, and people are likely to prioritise reunion and reconnection travel in 2022. Outside of this, there is likely to be a trend toward sustainability and community, and thus loyalty to brands, companies and organisations that align with these values.

The Hilton report also reveals the home baking trend is resulting in more demand for culinary adventures, while there is rising demand for low-to no-alcohol beverages.

Finally, we have embraced efficiencies in many aspects of our lives life and will now be demanding such things as contactless check-in and digital keys.

The gas opportunity in Western Australia

Credit Suisse points out the potential for tighter market conditions in the Western Australian gas market may present an opportunity for equity investors.

Having just lifted gas price assumptions to $6/GJ from $5/GJ, the broker considers prices above $8/GJ are very plausible.

While Strike Energy ((STK)) has far greater leverage to these price movements, it also has risks attached to exploration. As a result the analyst considersBeach Energy ((BPT)) a safer play while still having five times the leverage of Santos ((STO)). The latter has contracted out much of its WA production, admittedly at strong legacy prices, explains Credit Suisse.

Meanwhile, Woodside Petroleums ((WPL)) exposure remains limited given its export commitment.