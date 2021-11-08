Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 05-11-21

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday November 1 to Friday November 5, 2021

Total Upgrades: 6

Total Downgrades: 5

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 55.19%; Hold 38.31%; Sell 6.49%

For the week ending Friday November 5, there were six upgrades and five downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

Despite a positive quarterly update by Domain Holdings, valuation concerns alone induced two ratings downgrades by separate brokers. UBS (downgrade to Neutral from Buy) is positive on the outlook and assumes listing volumes will return to around 2018 levels in FY23, though stamp duty reform has the potential to materially lift housing turnover structurally in the longer term.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse (downgrade to Neutral from Outperform) was impressed by the growth in controllable yield, given listing volume declines in the core Sydney market.

In the case of Westpac, broker dissatisfaction was responsible for two downgrades by separate brokers. Morgan Stanley (downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight) assessed a poor second half result and worse-than-expected outlook on FY22 margins and expenses. Also, Credit Suisse damningly suggests the bank continues to re-position its mortgage portfolio wherein lies most of the downside risks. The broker downgraded to Neutral from Outperform.

There were no material changes to forecast target prices last week.

Superloop received the greatest percentage upgrade to earnings forecasts last week. As mentioned in last week’s article, Morgans felt the trading update engenders greater confidence in accelerating organic growth.

On the other hand, Tyro Payments received the greatest percentage downgrade to earnings forecasts last week, after a trading update. Morgans is concerned full-year guidance is now less likely, despite an ability to ramp up activity once restrictions ease. The broker lowered FY22 and FY23 EPS forecasts by more than -10%.

However, Ord Minnett was more optimistic and points out an average of 1,259 new merchant applications per month for the first four months of FY22 is a solid result, given covid disruptions.

Finally, investors in Insurance Australia Group must approach the nightly weather report with some trepidation, after more fallout from storms around Australia. The company downgraded FY22 guidance as catastrophe costs are now expected to exceed the original budget for $765m by $280m.

With La Nina expected this summer, and the peak risk period still coming, Morgan Stanley sees a risk of further earnings downgrades for Australian insurers.

Total Buy recommendations take up 55.15 % of the total, versus 38.31% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 6.49%.

Upgrade

CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP ((CMW)) Upgrade to Buy from Lighten by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/1/0

Ord Minnett upgrades its rating for Cromwell Property Group to Buy from Lighten and raises its target price to $0.95 from $0.80. The analyst believes the market is applying a -20% discount to the group's net tangible assets (NTA).

The broker is backing a refreshed board and new management to address elevated gearing, prove up external funds under management (FUM) growth and simplify the business.

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED ((FMG)) Upgrade to Hold from Reduce by Morgans .B/H/S: 3/2/2

Morgans assesses an in-line 1Q result for Fortescue Metals Group during a period of falling demand for low-grade iron ore and an -8% decline in shipments by the group. The broker raises its rating to Hold from Reduce after a -50% decline in the share price.

Management maintained FY22 guidance. The broker feels lower iron ore prices and the low-grade discounts will directly reduce the group’s extraordinary dividend and pace of investment in Fortescue Future Industries (FFI). The target price falls to $13 from $14.15.

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED ((IAG)) Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 5/2/0

Insurance Australia Group guides to higher perils claims for FY22 as catastrophe claims rise $280m above allowance (3.6% of the net-equity premium).

Perils-claim guidance rises to $1.045bn from $765m and margin guidance falls to 10%-12% from 13.5%-15.5%

Ord Minnett says the company's assumption of no increase in reinsurance recoveries is most likely conservative.

The broker upgrades to Buy from Accumulate in light of the recent share-price retreat. Target price steady at $5.35.

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED ((MQG)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 3/2/0

Citi notes Macquarie Group has reported a fourth consecutive quarter averaging around $1bn in net profit after tax, after first half profit after tax of $2,043m. Given market conditions, the broker expects the trend to continue for the next two quarters.

While the broker notes Macquarie Group is well placed to benefit from an evolving energy crisis, an acceleration in equity investments is offering sustainability to outer-year results.

Citi increases its FY22 net profit after tax forecast 17% to $4,145m and forecasts for FY23 and FY24 by around 10%, noting it expects earnings to moderate in FY23 and FY24.

The rating is upgraded to Buy from neutral and the target price increases to $226.00 from $200.00.