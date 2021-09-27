Rudi’s Comprehensive August 2021 Review

Feature Stories | 10:26 AM

A compilation of stories relating to the August 2021 corporate reporting season in Australia, including FNArena’s final balance for the season.

Content (in chronological order of publication):

-August Results: Anticipation & Trepidation

-Conviction Calls

-August Bonanza, But What's Next?

-Conviction Calls

-Early Days, But Plenty Of Signs

-Not To Be Forgotten: The Bond Market

-Conviction Calls

-August: It's A Joke

-BHP, Dividends, And Breville Group

-It's The End Of The Trend

-Post-August: Five Themes For The Year Ahead

-August: The Final Numbers

-All-Weathers In August

-Conviction Calls

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

August Results: Anticipation & Trepidation

Prima facie, Australian shareholders have plenty of reasons to feel excited ahead of the upcoming August results season.