Rudi’s Comprehensive August 2021 Review

Feature Stories | 10:26 AM

A compilation of stories relating to the August 2021 corporate reporting season in Australia, including FNArena’s final balance for the season.

Content (in chronological order of publication):

-August Results: Anticipation & Trepidation
-Conviction Calls
-August Bonanza, But What's Next?
-Conviction Calls
-Early Days, But Plenty Of Signs
-Not To Be Forgotten: The Bond Market
-Conviction Calls
-August: It's A Joke
-BHP, Dividends, And Breville Group
-It's The End Of The Trend
-Post-August: Five Themes For The Year Ahead
-August: The Final Numbers
-All-Weathers In August
-Conviction Calls

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

August Results: Anticipation & Trepidation

Prima facie, Australian shareholders have plenty of reasons to feel excited ahead of the upcoming August results season.

