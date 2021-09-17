Next Week At A Glance – 20-24 Sep 2021

Weekly Reports | 10:21 AM

By Greg Peel

Next week brings a Fed meeting at which it is assumed the central bank will outline its QE tapering timeline. As to when tapering will commence and at what pace is unknown, with a majority assuming a November start, but otherwise such details will presumably be revealed.

In a big week for monetary policy, both the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England also hold meetings.

The minutes of the RBA’s September meeting are out on Tuesday, and are the only highlight of the local economic week.

The focus swings to the US housing market next week with numbers for housing sentiment and starts and new and existing home sales.

Thursday will see flash September PMI estimates from around the globe.

Chinese markets will be closed on Monday and Tuesday and Japanese markets on Monday and Thursday.

On the stock market, the flow of ex-dividends starts to wane next week but off-cycle earnings reports flow in.

Thursday brings results from Brickworks ((BKW)), Soul Pattinson ((SOL)) and Karoon Gas ((KAR)).

The next flood we’ll see will be that of AGMs, with AGL Energy ((AGL)) ready for the tomatoes but Suncorp ((SUN)) feeling more relaxed next week.

Sydney Airport ((SYD)) will report August lack of traffic stats.

