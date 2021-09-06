Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 06, 2021

Daily Market Reports | Sep 06 2021

ELO ELMO SOFTWARE LIMITED

Jobs & Skilled Labour Services - Overnight Price: $4.97

Jarden rates ((ELO)) as Buy (2) -

In Jarden's view, Elmo Software delivered a solid FY21 result. Highlights were revenue growth of 38% to total $69.1m, annual recurring revenue growth of 52% to total $83.8m, and a positive underlying earnings of $0.4m, a beat on the top end of guidance at -$2.5m.

Jarden does highlight that underlying earnings were impacted by $1.8m in government stimulus receipts and $2m in impairment of receivables.

The company's FY22 revenue guidance of $90.5-95.m was also slightly ahead of Jarden's expectations, which the broker notes implies an earlier-than-expected flow through on operating leverage.

The broker updates earnings per share forecasts by 4% and 2% for FY22 and FY23 respectively, largely on upwards revisions on customer adds forecasts for Breathe.

The Overweight rating is retained and the target price increases to $6.02 from $5.89.

This report was published on August 9, 2021.

Target price is $6.02 Current Price is $4.97 Difference: $1.05

If ELO meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 27.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 17.81.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 27.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 18.14.

Shaw and Partners rates ((ELO)) as Buy (1) -

While Shaw and Partners believe Elmo Software's FY22 guidance implies an uptick in organic growth and a slower rate of cost growth versus FY21, the broker also notes FY22 implied total cash costs look likely to be slightly higher than previously forecast.

On the cost-side, Shaw's estimates guidance implies circa $130m of total cash costs, once capitalised costs are added back and grant income is excluded.

Overall, Shaw upgrades FY22-24 revenue forecasts by 3-13% and total cash costs by 7-15%.

The broker believes the company continues to represent good value, trading on an FY22 EV/Revenue multiple of 4.9x, versus US peers.

The Buy rating and the target price of $8.50 are both retained.

This report was issued August 10, 2021.

Target price is $8.50 Current Price is $4.97 Difference: $3.53

If ELO meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 71% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 50.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 9.82.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 34.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 14.24.

Wilsons rates ((ELO)) as Downgrade to Underweight from Market Weight (5) -

While Wilsons believes Elmo Software's FY21 result provided a strong showing on earnings and additional operating leverage in FY22 guidance, the broker forecasts an impending liquidity requirement for the company over the next 1-2 years.

Given that Wilsons' modelling highlights that Elmo will see a continued cash burn of $30m, cash payable earn-out of $28m, and a fully-drawn bank facility unable to support further losses, the broker's analysis suggests an equity raise is likely.

Wilsons downgrades Elmo Software to Underweight. Price target $4.33.

This report was published on August 10, 2021.

Target price is $4.33 Current Price is $4.97 Difference: minus $0.64 (current price is over target).

If ELO meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 37.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 13.22.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 26.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 18.54.

ERD EROAD LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $5.94

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ERD)) as Buy (1) -

Eroad Ltd recently announced the acquisition of NZ-based Coretex for up to NZ$188m via a combination of cash and deferred scrip, coupled with an earn-out subject to growth/retention hurdles payable in FY23.

Coinciding with the announcement, the company also completed a NZ$64.4m equity raise at NZ$5.58ps as funding for the acquisition.

Canaccord Genuity believes Coretex to be a complementary telematics business to Eroad that adds immediate scale with operations in its three key markets, in line with the company's plans to have 250,000 installed units over the medium-term.

Based on the acquisition, the broker's FY22-24 annual recurring revenue forecasts have been increased by 50% each year.

Buy rating is unchanged, and price target increases to NZ$7.00 from NZ$6.20.

This report was published on August 10, 2021.

Current Price is $5.94.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.99 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 198.66.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.13 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 73.06.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

FLT FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $17.34

JP Morgan rates ((FLT)) as Underweight (5) -

Given lockdowns in Australia and the cessation of JobKeeper, JP Morgan believes investors will re-focus back on cash burn and liquidity metrics. It's felt the acceleration of vaccination rates has de-risked the medium-term Australian travel outlook.

The broker highlights the Flight Centre business model is undergoing permanent change, with a shift towards a more online leisure model. The Underweight rating and $12.50 target are retained.

While cost reductions in the near term are thought to make sense, the impact of the leisure network reduction on top-line growth are yet to be seen, notes the analyst. The broker cautions on a likely impact from the current South African unrest.

This report was published on August 9, 2021.

Target price is $12.50 Current Price is $17.34 Difference: minus $4.84 (current price is over target).

If FLT meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately minus 28% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $16.72, suggesting downside of -5.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 69.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 25.13. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -51.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is -0.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of -0.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 95.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 75.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.6.

GMA GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $2.20

Goldman Sachs rates ((GMA)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs reports better-than-expected underwritten profit drove Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia's first half net profit beat and strong results. The company reported net profit of $76.4m, compared to the broker's forecast of $51.2m.

The broker updates earnings per share forecasts by 27.9%, 3.7% and 4.8% through to FY23.

According to Goldman Sachs, Genworth provides investors with some of the best leverage to the recovering housing market among Australian financials.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $3.00 from $3.25.

This report was published on August 4, 2021.

Target price is $3.00 Current Price is $2.20 Difference: $0.8

If GMA meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 36% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 26.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.55%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.46.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 33.00 cents and EPS of 43.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 15.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.12.

