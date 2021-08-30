FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 30-08-2021

Australia | Aug 30 2021

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AFG)) - Australian Finance Group
  • ((BGA)) - Bega Cheese
  • ((BEX)) - BikeExchange
  • ((DTC)) - Damstra holdings
  • ((DDH)) - DDH1
  • ((GDG)) - Generation Development
  • ((GNX)) - Genex Power
  • ((IDX)) - Integral Diagnostics
  • ((KSL)) - Kina Securities
  • ((LME)) - Limeade
  • ((MYX)) - Mayne Pharma
  • ((MX1)) - Micro-X
  • ((NXT)) - NextDC
  • ((NVX)) - Novonix
  • ((PAR)) - Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals
  • ((RSG)) - Resolute Mining
  • ((SLA)) - Silk Laser Australia
  • ((SLH)) - Silk Logistics
  • ((SBM)) - St. Barbara
  • ((TSI)) - Top Shelf International
  • ((WPR)) - Waypoint REIT
  • ((WES)) - Wesfarmers
  • ((WAF)) - West African Resources

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

