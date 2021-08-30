FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 30-08-2021

Australia | Aug 30 2021
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((AFG)) - Australian Finance Group
- ((BGA)) - Bega Cheese
- ((BEX)) - BikeExchange
- ((DTC)) - Damstra holdings
- ((DDH)) - DDH1
- ((GDG)) - Generation Development
- ((GNX)) - Genex Power
- ((IDX)) - Integral Diagnostics
- ((KSL)) - Kina Securities
- ((LME)) - Limeade
- ((MYX)) - Mayne Pharma
- ((MX1)) - Micro-X
- ((NXT)) - NextDC
- ((NVX)) - Novonix
- ((PAR)) - Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals
- ((RSG)) - Resolute Mining
- ((SLA)) - Silk Laser Australia
- ((SLH)) - Silk Logistics
- ((SBM)) - St. Barbara
- ((TSI)) - Top Shelf International
- ((WPR)) - Waypoint REIT
- ((WES)) - Wesfarmers
- ((WAF)) - West African Resources
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE