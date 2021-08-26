FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 26-08-2021

Australia | 4:06 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ACF)) - Acrow Formwork and Construction Services
- ((ABC)) - AdBri
- ((APT)) - Afterpay
- ((APA)) - APA Group
- ((AMI)) - Aurelia Metals
- ((AOF)) - Australian Unity Office Fund
- ((BVS)) - Bravura Solutions
- ((DBI)) - Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
- ((EHE)) - Estia Health
- ((GOZ)) - Growthpoint Properties Australia
- ((HSN)) - Hansen Technologies
- ((HMC)) - Home Consortium
- ((IEL)) - IDP Education
- ((ILU)) - Iluka Resources
- ((IPD)) - ImpediMed
- ((LAU)) - Lindsay Australia
- ((LOV)) - Lovisa Holdings
- ((MAH)) - Macmahon Holdings
- ((MPL)) - Medibank Private
- ((MLG)) - MLG Oz
- ((MGX)) - Mount Gibson Iron
- ((MYD)) - MyDeal.com.au
- ((NSR)) - National Storage REIT
- ((NEC)) - Nine Entertainment
- ((NST)) - Northern Star Resources
- ((PXA)) - PEXA Group
- ((RIC)) - Ridley Corp
- ((RFF)) - Rural Funds
- ((SLK)) - SeaLink Travel
- ((SVW)) - Seven Group
- ((TRJ)) - Trajan Group
- ((UNI)) - Universal Store
- ((WGN)) - Wagners Holding Co
- ((WSP)) - Whispir
- ((WTC)) - WiseTech Global
- ((WOR)) - Worley
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
