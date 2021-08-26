FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 26-08-2021

Australia | 4:06 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ACF)) - Acrow Formwork and Construction Services
  • ((ABC)) - AdBri
  • ((APT)) - Afterpay
  • ((APA)) - APA Group
  • ((AMI)) - Aurelia Metals
  • ((AOF)) - Australian Unity Office Fund
  • ((BVS)) - Bravura Solutions
  • ((DBI)) - Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
  • ((EHE)) - Estia Health
  • ((GOZ)) - Growthpoint Properties Australia
  • ((HSN)) - Hansen Technologies
  • ((HMC)) - Home Consortium
  • ((IEL)) - IDP Education
  • ((ILU)) - Iluka Resources
  • ((IPD)) - ImpediMed
  • ((LAU)) - Lindsay Australia
  • ((LOV)) - Lovisa Holdings
  • ((MAH)) - Macmahon Holdings
  • ((MPL)) - Medibank Private
  • ((MLG)) - MLG Oz
  • ((MGX)) - Mount Gibson Iron
  • ((MYD)) - MyDeal.com.au
  • ((NSR)) - National Storage REIT
  • ((NEC)) - Nine Entertainment
  • ((NST)) - Northern Star Resources
  • ((PXA)) - PEXA Group
  • ((RIC)) - Ridley Corp
  • ((RFF)) - Rural Funds
  • ((SLK)) - SeaLink Travel
  • ((SVW)) - Seven Group
  • ((TRJ)) - Trajan Group
  • ((UNI)) - Universal Store
  • ((WGN)) - Wagners Holding Co
  • ((WSP)) - Whispir
  • ((WTC)) - WiseTech Global
  • ((WOR)) - Worley

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

