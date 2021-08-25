FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-08-2021

Australia | Aug 25 2021

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AMX)) - Aerometrex
  • ((AWC)) - Alumina Ltd
  • ((AMA)) - AMA Group
  • ((ANN)) - Ansell
  • ((ATL)) - Apollo Tourism & Leisure
  • ((ASB)) - Austal
  • ((BLD)) - Boral
  • ((HUB)) - Hub24
  • ((IFM)) - Infomedia
  • ((KGN)) - Kogan.com
  • ((MMS)) - McMillan Shakespeare
  • ((MNF)) - MNF Group
  • ((MND)) - Monadelphous Group
  • ((MVF)) - Monash IVF
  • ((NAN)) - Nanosonics
  • ((NTO)) - Nitro Software
  • ((OSH)) - Oil Search
  • ((PPM)) - Pepper Money
  • ((PRN)) - Perenti Global
  • ((RDY)) - ReadyTech
  • ((REH)) - Reece
  • ((SCG)) - Scentre Group
  • ((SEK)) - Seek
  • ((SOM)) - SomnoMed
  • ((SKI)) - Spark Infrastructure
  • ((SLC)) - Superloop
  • ((UWL)) - Uniti Group
  • ((VRT)) - Virtus Health
  • ((VEA)) - Viva Energy
  • ((WSA)) - Western Areas

