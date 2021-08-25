FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-08-2021

Australia | Aug 25 2021
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((AMX)) - Aerometrex
- ((AWC)) - Alumina Ltd
- ((AMA)) - AMA Group
- ((ANN)) - Ansell
- ((ATL)) - Apollo Tourism & Leisure
- ((ASB)) - Austal
- ((BLD)) - Boral
- ((HUB)) - Hub24
- ((IFM)) - Infomedia
- ((KGN)) - Kogan.com
- ((MMS)) - McMillan Shakespeare
- ((MNF)) - MNF Group
- ((MND)) - Monadelphous Group
- ((MVF)) - Monash IVF
- ((NAN)) - Nanosonics
- ((NTO)) - Nitro Software
- ((OSH)) - Oil Search
- ((PPM)) - Pepper Money
- ((PRN)) - Perenti Global
- ((RDY)) - ReadyTech
- ((REH)) - Reece
- ((SCG)) - Scentre Group
- ((SEK)) - Seek
- ((SOM)) - SomnoMed
- ((SKI)) - Spark Infrastructure
- ((SLC)) - Superloop
- ((UWL)) - Uniti Group
- ((VRT)) - Virtus Health
- ((VEA)) - Viva Energy
- ((WSA)) - Western Areas
