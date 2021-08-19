FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 19-08-2021

Australia | 5:01 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ABP)) - Abacus Property
- ((AX1)) - Accent Group
- ((AMC)) - Amcor
- ((ADI)) - APN Industria REIT
- ((AVN)) - Aventus Group
- ((BAP)) - Bapcor
- ((BXB)) - Brambles
- ((COL)) - Coles Group
- ((CTD)) - Corporate Travel Management
- ((CSL)) - CSL
- ((DRR)) - Deterra Royalties
- ((DMP)) - Domino's Pizza Enterprises
- ((EBO)) - EBOS Group
- ((EHL)) - Emeco Holdings
- ((FBU)) - Fletcher Building
- ((MCP)) - McPherson's
- ((NEA)) - Nearmap
- ((NWL)) - Netwealth Group
- ((OZL)) - OZ Minerals
- ((PSQ)) - Pacific Smiles
- ((PGH)) - Pact Group
- ((SLR)) - Silver Lake Resources
- ((SXL)) - Southern Cross Media
- ((SPK)) - Spark New Zealand
- ((SUL)) - Super Retail
- ((TAH)) - Tabcorp
- ((VCX)) - Vicinity Centres
- ((WPL)) - Woodside Petroleum
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
