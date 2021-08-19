FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 19-08-2021

Australia | 5:01 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ABP)) - Abacus Property
  • ((AX1)) - Accent Group
  • ((AMC)) - Amcor
  • ((ADI)) - APN Industria REIT
  • ((AVN)) - Aventus Group
  • ((BAP)) - Bapcor
  • ((BXB)) - Brambles
  • ((COL)) - Coles Group
  • ((CTD)) - Corporate Travel Management
  • ((CSL)) - CSL
  • ((DRR)) - Deterra Royalties
  • ((DMP)) - Domino's Pizza Enterprises
  • ((EBO)) - EBOS Group
  • ((EHL)) - Emeco Holdings
  • ((FBU)) - Fletcher Building
  • ((MCP)) - McPherson's
  • ((NEA)) - Nearmap
  • ((NWL)) - Netwealth Group
  • ((OZL)) - OZ Minerals
  • ((PSQ)) - Pacific Smiles
  • ((PGH)) - Pact Group
  • ((SLR)) - Silver Lake Resources
  • ((SXL)) - Southern Cross Media
  • ((SPK)) - Spark New Zealand
  • ((SUL)) - Super Retail
  • ((TAH)) - Tabcorp
  • ((VCX)) - Vicinity Centres
  • ((WPL)) - Woodside Petroleum

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

