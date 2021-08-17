FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 17-08-2021

Australia | 1:35 PM

Today's Reports:

  • ((BBN)) - Baby Bunting
  • ((BPT)) - Beach Energy
  • ((BEN)) - Bendigo & Adelaide Bank
  • ((BSL)) - BlueScope Steel
  • ((CAR)) - Carsales
  • ((GDF)) - GARDA Property
  • ((GWA)) - GWA Group
  • ((IMD)) - Imdex
  • ((JBH)) - JB Hi-Fi
  • ((LLC)) - Lendlease Group
  • ((PPS)) - Praemium
  • ((SWM)) - Seven West Media
  • ((SDF)) - Steadfast Group

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

