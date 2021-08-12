The Short Report – 12 Aug 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:23 AM

Summary:

Week Ending August 5, 2021.

It was onward ever upward for the ASX200 last week into blue sky – delta be damned.

While one might expect a steady rally to spur short-covering, but despite the level of green on the table below, mostly at the top, there is no consistent pattern.

Lockdown winner Kogan’s ((KGN)) share price began to rally back last week and hence its shorts were apparently covered, falling to 8.9% from 10.0%.

Lockdown loser Flight Centre ((FLT)) was initially hit at the beginning of the Sydney lockdown but has since rallied somewhat before plateauing more recently. Its shorts dipped to 9.6% from 10.1%.

Peer Webjet’s ((WEB)) share price has, on the other hand, continued to rally back and it would be easy to suggest this could be put down to short covering, being the most shorted stock on the ASX, but in fact Webjet shorts rose to 11.5% last week from 10.7%.

No great surprise Zip Co ((Z1P)) shorts were covered, down to 9.7% from 11.3%, given the stock’s speculative rally on the back of Square’s takeover offer for Afterpay ((APT)).

On the other side of the coin, two stocks that have chopped around but gone nowhere in the general rally are Electro Optic Systems ((EOS)) and medical device company PolyNovo ((PNV)). Both have been steadily creeping up the table in past weeks.

And finally, bucking the assumption a rally to new highs would reduce the number of stocks shorted 5% or more and not increase it, last we welcomed two newcomers.

Smash repairer AMA Group ((AMA)) is clearly a lockdown loser, while US-based but locally listed miner Piedmont Lithium ((PLL)) has climbed steadily in the recent rally of all things battery, and the shorters have moved in.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

WEB 11.5