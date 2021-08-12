FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 12-08-2021

Australia | 1:44 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AQZ)) - Alliance Aviation Services
  • ((ARF)) - Arena REIT
  • ((CNI)) - Centuria Capital
  • ((CBA)) - CommBank
  • ((CPU)) - Computershare
  • ((IAG)) - Insurance Australia
  • ((KPG)) - Kelly Partners
  • ((MIN)) - Mineral Resources

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

