Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 12, 2021

FLT FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $14.97

JP Morgan rates ((FLT)) as Underweight (5) -

In a FY21 results preview of the Australian Travel sector, JP Morgan feels that given lock downs and the cessation of JobKeeper, investors will re-focus back on cash burn and liquidity metrics.

However, the broker believes the acceleration of vaccination rates due to lock downs has de-risked the medium-term Australian travel outlook, a net positive despite near-term downgrades.

For Flight Centre Travel Group, the analyst looks to the result to see how cash burn may have changed after JobKeeper, lockdowns and South African unrest. The Underweight rating and $12.50 target are maintained.

This report was published on August 9, 2021.

Target price is $12.50 Current Price is $14.97 Difference: minus $2.47 (current price is over target).

If FLT meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately minus 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $16.46, suggesting upside of 8.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 177.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.46. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -176.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 69.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 21.70. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -33.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is -0.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of -0.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: -0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

FMG FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

Iron Ore - Overnight Price: $22.52

Shaw and Partners rates ((FMG)) as Hold (3) -

Fortescue Metals Group delivered a great scorecard for FY21 posting record production, up 2% on FY20 which was itself a record year up 6% on FY19.

The June quarter accounted for 28.2% of financial year sales compared to an average contribution of 28.3%.

While FY22 earnings should be trending higher on iron ore price, the broker believes it's but worth keeping an eye on

the dual headwinds: Price realisation at the lower end of current plateau (80-90%), and costs trend higher year-on-year by up to $250m.

However, Shaw and Partners notes FY22 cost headwind of $250m is a more attractive level than Rio Tinto's ((RIO)) revised cost guidance of $18-18.50 this calendar year.

Hold rating is unchanged: Target price $21.50.

This report was issued July 30, 2021.

Target price is $21.50 Current Price is $22.52 Difference: minus $1.02 (current price is over target).

If FMG meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately minus 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $22.12, suggesting downside of -2.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 468.32 cents and EPS of 437.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 20.80%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.15. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 453.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 421.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 18.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.0.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 414.14 cents and EPS of 384.45 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 18.39%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.86. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 396.7, implying annual growth of -12.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 334.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 14.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.7.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

GCY GASCOYNE RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.33

Canaccord Genuity rates ((GCY)) as Buy (1) -

Gascoyne Resourses' June quarter production from Dalgaranga for the June quarter totaled 17,400 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,589 per ounce, with volume in line with Canaccord Genuity forecasts and a beat on costs.

June quarter results bring FY21 production to 77,300 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,308 per ounce. With the company guiding to $46-51.2m in capital expenditure for FY22, Canaccord Genuity looks to FY23 for meaningful free cash flow increase following a year of investment.

The Buy rating and target price of $0.80 are retained.

This report was published on July 23, 2021.

Target price is $0.80 Current Price is $0.33 Difference: $0.47

If GCY meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 142% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 33.00.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 6.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.50.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

GDI GDI PROPERTY GROUP

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.14

Moelis rates ((GDI)) as Buy (1) -

GDI Property Group has sold 50 Cavill Avenue for $113.5m, and expects to net $109m after selling costs, reflecting an 8% premium to book value.

The analyst notes the group will use the proceeds to reduce debt to circa $60m on its principal facility, equating to gearing of around 9%. It's felt this will provide over $150m in financial flexibility to pursue assets and undertake capital management, including a buyback.

Should shares continue to trade at a circa -10% discount to net tangible assets, the group will likely become an attractive corporate target, points out the broker. Moelis retains its Buy rating and $1.43 target price.

This report was published on August 3, 2021.

Target price is $1.43 Current Price is $1.14 Difference: $0.29

If GDI meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 7.80 cents and EPS of 5.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.36.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 7.80 cents and EPS of 6.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.39.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources