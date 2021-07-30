Next Week At A Glance – 2-6 Aug 2021

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The local August results season kicks off next week, although week one is always a matter of easing into it. Next week sees GUD Holdings ((GUD)) kick off proceedings on Monday, with a handful of results spread across the week ahead of the likes of News Corp ((NWS)), REA Group ((REA)) and ResMed ((RMD)) on Friday.

Friday also brings James Hardie’s ((JHX)) AGM.

Economically it’s a busy week.

Locally we’ll see job ads, building approvals, house prices, housing finance and final numbers for retail sales and trade.

The RBA meets on Tuesday and issues a Statement on Monetary Policy on Friday.

Monday brings July PMIs from across the globe, with services PMIs on Wednesday.

The Bank of England meets on Thursday.

Along with factory orders and trade data, the US will see private sectors jobs on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls on Friday.

Note that Monday is a bank holiday in NSW, which does not close markets, but does slow things down a bit.  Might as well stay at home.

Oh.

