Next Week At A Glance – 26-30 Jul 2021

Weekly Reports | Jul 23 2021

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Next week sees the last of June quarterly reports from the resource sectors, as well as a couple of quarterly updates elsewhere, coinciding with a handful of pre-August earnings results.

Earnings results are due from Temple & Webster ((TPW)), Rio Tinto ((RIO)), Janus Henderson ((JHG)) and UR Westfield ((URW)).

Macquarie Group ((MQG)) will hold its AGM.

It’s a big week globally on the economic front.

Australia will see June quarter CPI numbers on Wednesday and PPI numbers on Friday, along with month of June private sector credit.

June quarter GDP results are due from both the US and eurozone.

The Fed holds a policy meeting.

The US will also see numbers for new and pending home sales, house prices, consumer confidence, durable goods and PCE inflation.

China will report July PMIs at the end of the week.

