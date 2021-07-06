Harvey Norman On The Move

Technicals | 10:57 AM

This story features HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: HVN

By Michael Gable 

In this week's research, we have identified a household name, Harvey Norman Holdings ((HVN)), which has recently dipped lower but is ready to get rallying again.

After easing back across March – May, we can see that HVN then levelled out. It put in a higher low in June and also made it clear that $5.40 was a key resistance level. In the last few days, we have seen HVN break above resistance and start to move higher. It is therefore clear that the stock is ready to trend higher again and this breakout from the last few days is a buying opportunity. Tight stops can be placed just under the breakout near $5.40, otherwise major support at $5.00 needs to hold.

Content included in this article is not by association the view of FNArena (see our disclaimer).
 
Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities

