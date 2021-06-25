The Wrap: Storage, Retail, Banks & Spending

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly Broker Wrap: storage; retail; bank fees; debt & expenditure

By Eva Brocklehurst

Storage

Jarden has initiated coverage on two storage A-REITs based on assessment of the strategic opportunity relative to valuation. The broker has an Overweight rating on Abacus Group ((ABP)) and prefers it to National Storage ((NSR)) with a Neutral rating because of a concentrated storage portfolio and turnaround potential after 3-4 years of restructuring.

This should allow more predictable growth in returns. Still, the broker considers National Storage well-positioned to benefit from the strength in storage demand. National Storage is the only pure listed storage operator in Australia. While Jarden likes the steady 4-4.5% growth in underlying earnings combined with a 4% dividend yield, better value is envisaged elsewhere in the sector.

The broker acknowledges the potential upside risk to National Storage from heightened corporate activity, noting there have been three competing takeover bids in early 2020. For Abacus Property the commercial investment platform does have its challenges but the broker believes the focus on partnerships and proactive asset management provide an attractive risk/reward.

The reason storage has attracted the broker lies with the fact it offers demand fundamentals that benefit from a booming housing market, growth in online retailing and urbanisation. Moreover, listed operators have strong brands, scale and operations. Both companies should be able to boost growth through acquisitions in what is a fragmented industry.

Retail

CLSA notes Australian retailers have had an excellent 12 months and have made, in some cases, more profit in the first half of FY21 than they did in all of 2020. The broker sampled 33 companies and notes median sales growth in FY21 in the year to date was 21%.

The broker expects the cash will flow in the upcoming reporting season and retailers will be more willing than ever to return this to shareholders in the form of special dividends and other initiatives. Across 13 retailers in the broker's coverage, FY21 is expected to deliver around $6bn in total dividends, equivalent to a 3.6% fully-franked dividend yield.

In reaction to revised earnings, dividend payout-out assumptions and/or price action the broker reiterates a Buy rating for Adairs ((ADH)) while downgrading Super Retail ((SUL)) to Outperform from Buy. Kathmandu ((KMD)) is downgraded to Sell from Underperform.

Banks

Morgan Stanley acknowledges a rebound in activity could produce upside to its forecasts for major bank fees in FY22 but this is unlikely to have a material impact on earnings estimates.

The Reserve Bank of Australia recently revealed 2020 data on Australian bank fees, noting a fall of -6.5% in 2020. Business loans were the largest category of fees and were flat. Fees for merchant services, around 25% of the total, fell by -9% and credit cards/personal loans by -14%.