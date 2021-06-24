The Short Report – 24 Jun 2021

Weekly Reports | 1:23 PM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending June 17, 2021.

Last week saw the ASX200 peak out at a record 7400 before falling into a Fed-confusion pothole early this week. While the index bounced swiftly out of the hole, we now have the NSW outbreak in focus.

The rally into blue sky has prompted some reductions of short positions, as is evident by the amount of green on the table below, bit no sign of panic. Shorters are sticking to their guns with regard a handful of stocks.

But nor has the rally prompted a rush to increase shorts or target new stocks. One exception is gold miner West African Resources ((WAF)), which debuted at the bottom of the table last week.

This week, Macquarie upgraded the miner to Outperform following a share price decline.

Otherwise, the usual suspects are mostly shuffling around, and no position change last week exceeded one percentage point.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
KGN   11.8
WEB   10.3

