The Short Report – 17 Jun 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:13 AM

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending June 10, 2021

After some consolidation around the 7300 level, the ASX200 has since pushed ever upward into blue sky to now find resistance at the 7400 level.

Yet again, short position movements were limited last week, with an ongoing rally clearly keeping shorters at bay. What we have not seen, however, is any desperate short-covering. Shorters are sticking to their guns on targeted individual stocks, index notwithstanding.

Last week’s up/down moves represent no more than minimal bracket creep, and no position changed by one percentage point or more.

To that end, there is little more to say.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
KGN   11.7
RSG    10.5
WEB   10.3

