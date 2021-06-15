The Monday Report (On Tuesday) – 15 June 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:17 AM

By Greg Peel

Friday

Friday’s session on the ASX looked rather a dull affair by the close but the index was down -28 points from the open and up 27 points heading into the last hour before closing up 9.

Such market indecision might be attributed to investor indecision regarding the path of inflation – a debate raging furiously on Wall Street.

While the Australian ten-year bond rate was flat on Friday it took a big fall on Thursday which is not good news for banks. Financials closed down -0.8% on Friday to be the counter for all other sectors finishing in the green bar industrials (-0.1%) and property (-0.7%).

Lower yields suggest no fear of inflation being structural, rather transitory as the Fed insists, and the RBA is holding off any change in policy to next month. Bear in mind financials also include insurers, and they’re facing yet another round of natural disaster payouts, this time in Victoria.

The two sectors recommended for investors who fear inflation is indeed structural are materials and property. Base metal prices were strong on Thursday night as was gold, while the oils kept ticking higher. Materials rose 1.4% on Friday to top the sectors.

But property fell, albeit after a notably strong week.

The sector set to lose from inflation is technology. It rose 1.3%.

If inflation is the issue du jour, consensus will no doubt require more months of data before any conclusion can be drawn.

Three of the top performing index stocks were gold miners, led out by chart-topping Resolute Mining (+7.7%) – the most volatile of them all.

There was not much to write home about among the top losers.

Despite only a small net gain, the ASX200 is at another new all-time high, hanging on above 7300. The path to get there suggests the inflation question may yet provide for a bumpy road ahead.