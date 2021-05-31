Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 28-05-21

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday May 24 to Friday May 28, 2021

Total Upgrades: 9

Total Downgrades: 8

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 54.81%; Hold 38.67%; Sell 6.52%

For the week ending Friday 28 May, there were nine upgrades and eight downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

After ALS Ltd posted an underlying FY21 profit 4.5% ahead of consensus last week, two brokers in the FNArena database downgraded the company rating due to a strong recent share price. Morgans attributed the result to astute management of costs and capacity, while Morgan Stanley was impressed by momentum in the Commodities segment, but notes the risk with cost inflation.

The final dividend of 14.6 cents was well ahead of expectations, underpinned by strong cash conversion and debt reduction.

ALS also achieved the weekly double by appearing atop the tables for the largest positive percentage change to broker’s forecast target prices and earnings.

This was the only material adjustment to forecast target prices though there were several material upgrades to forecast earnings, including the second-placed Insurance Australia Group.

Following the release of APRA’s quarterly general insurance performance statistics for March, Macquarie estimated industry price rises remain strong. However, the broker also concluded covid-19 benefits, particularly in Home and Commercial lines, are dissipating for IAG.

Next up was Nufarm, after Citi assessed the earnings trajectory looks positive through to FY23. The company offers leverage to strong agricultural fundamentals across key markets on top of continued execution on cost-out initiatives, explains the broker. In the short term, the one negative is a higher tax rate outlook in the second half, which had the analyst lowering the FY21 profit forecast by -9%.

Finally, Costa Group Holdings was next in terms of earnings downgrades last week. The more limited visibility for the earnings potential of the domestic Produce business, and uncertainty remaining over the extent of the second half earnings recovery, prompted Morgans to lower the rating to Hold from Add. Conversely, Credit Suisse upgraded to Outperform from Neutral while lowering the target price dropping to $4.15 from $4.70.

While management guidance was below market expectations it resulted from factors the broker considers are seasonal and not structural. Meanwhile, the company expects the June half performance to be marginally ahead of the last year.

Total Buy recommendations take up 54.81% of the total, versus 38.67% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 6.52%.

Upgrade

COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ((CGC)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 1/3/0

Credit Suisse upgrades to Outperform from Neutral with the target price dropping to $4.15 from $4.70.

Costa Group Holdings expects the June half performance to be marginally ahead of the last year. This guidance was below market expectations and a result of factors that Credit Suisse considers seasonal and not structural.

The broker finds it difficult to ascertain a normal margin for the group's domestic product since in a 12-month period, the group's peak margins have been about 14%-15% while in a bad year, margins have been as low as 5%-6%.

The 2021 operating income forecast has been reduced by -7.5%.

See also CGC downgrade.

CHAMPION IRON LIMITED ((CIA)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Citi .B/H/S: 1/1/0

Citi upgrades to Neutral from Sell with the target price rising to $7.10 from $6.40.

Champion Iron delivered a record quarterly revenue, observes Citi, with strong price momentum in iron ore. Net profit for FY21 was slightly below Citi's forecast at $477m but more than doubled over FY20.

In the broker's view, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on a global de-carbonisation theme and expansion upside via Phase II delivery and potential Phase III expansion post Kami acquisition.

CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED ((CTD)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 6/0/0

There are signs of a strong FY22 domestic recovery in North America and Australasia and Macquarie notes these regions now comprise more than 70% of group revenue. The broker points to recent updates from Qantas ((QAN)), Serko ((SKO)) and corporate activity data.

Macquarie upgrades to Outperform from Neutral, noting the main risk is that the pandemic restrictions persist and delay recovery of domestic and international travel. Target is raised to $20.75 from $20.05.

DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED ((DMP)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Citi .B/H/S: 2/4/1

Citi upgrades Domino’s Pizza Enterprises to Neutral from Sell with the target rising to $104.2 from $72.40.

Citi sees potential for Domino’s Pizza Enterprises to enter a number of new countries in Europe like Italy, Spain and Poland. The broker estimates these markets could represent a network opportunity of 2,506 stores, potentially contributing an operating income of $263m.

81 net new stores were opened in Europe to date, suggesting the company needs to roll out at least 53 stores if it plans to rollout 2,850 stores by 2028-33. Citi highlights rollouts have been skewed towards the second and fourth quarters.

Looking at the opportunities to expand into new countries, the scope for store acquisitions in existing markets and the improving rollout pace in Europe, Citi remains optimistic.

MIRVAC GROUP ((MGR)) Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 4/2/0

Morgan Stanley notes Australian dwelling prices have been pacing at 2-3% per month for most of 2021 and believes housing affordability will become a key issue in the physical as well as the equities market.

After completing a deep dive into the affordability of 72 residential projects by Mirvac Group and Stockland Corp ((SGP)), Morgan Stanley concludes the group's land product is more affordable than Stockland's core products.

Analysing Mirvac Group's 31 active projects, the broker suggests 79% of the lots look affordable. The broker is positive on the group's prospects and has increased its FY22 residential forecast to 2.6k from 2.3k while modelling in more apartment settlements in FY23-25.

Morgan Stanley upgrades to Overweight from Equal Weight rating with the target price rising to $3.15 from $2.60. Industry view is In-Line.

NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED ((NHC)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 2/2/0

Citi updates coal prices to allow for marking-to-market adjustments and the recent rally in thermal coal. This results in material earnings upgrades for New Hope and the rating is upgraded to Buy from Neutral.

The broker notes risk appetite is low but argues the stock is now trading on 3x enterprise value/EBITDA for FY22 and the balance sheet is moving to a net cash position in FY23. Target is raised to $1.75 from $1.55.

See also NHC downgrade.