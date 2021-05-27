The Short Report – 27 May 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:19 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending May 20, 2021.

Last week saw the ASX200 make brief moves to below 7000 and above 7100 but as I write, the range is still holding. Investors appear quite undecided at present.

This is also evident in the fact it was a very quiet week in Short Land, featuring no more than a bit of bracket creep for only a handful of stocks. No position changed by one percentage point or more.

So for the sake of having something to say, we note Kogan’s ((KGN)) position of one of the two most shorted stocks has proven short-lived, albeit only with a drop to 9.9% from 10.1%.

Resolute Mining ((RSG)) rallied 12% last week on the gold price and on the commencement of blasting at its oft-troubled Syama mine in Mali, using a new wireless operating system developed by Orica ((ORI)). The shorters nonetheless ticked up Resolute shorts to just over 10% from just under.

a2 Milk ((A2M)) has fallen -30% since early May on a string of guidance reductions, citing lower market growth due to a decline in China's birth rate, consumers shifting toward domestic Chinese brands, and the possibility that the retail daigou channel may not return to previous levels.

Shorters have taken some profits.

No Movers & Shakers this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 10.4

RSG 10.2