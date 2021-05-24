Treasure Chest: More Pfizer Growth For Ebos Group

Treasure Chest | 12:43 PM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Pfizer will now distribute its PBS medicines via a wholesale model and Ebos Group is one wholesaler/distributor that will benefit

-Pfizer decision expected to lift annual earnings for Australian distributors
-Animal care is a substantial growth business for Ebos Group
-Ebos Group has track record in execution, brokers point out
 

By Eva Brocklehurst

Pfizer, a name increasingly front of mind because of the pandemic, will move to a wholesale distribution model for its pharmaceuticals from September 2021. Yet, to allay any hopes/fears at the outset, this does not include the covid-19 vaccine (at this stage).

