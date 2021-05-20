The Short Report – 20 May 2021

Weekly Reports | 10:40 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending May 13, 2021.

A break-out through 7100 for the ASX200 last week sparked technical buying, which immediately reversed the next day as Wall Street suddenly swooned. Then came the shock US CPI number.

If not for Hub24 ((HUB)) slipping off the bottom of the 5%-plus shorted table, last week would have been the second in a row of only short position increases. And most of the stocks that saw bracket-creep increases last week were the same stocks moving upward the week before.

There were no moves of one percentage point or more, but the shorters continue to attack travel agents Flight Centre ((FLT)) and Webjet ((WEB)), with last week’s border announcement in the budget yet another setback.

Communications network services provider Megaport ((MP1)) had been enjoying a strong rally since late March, but peaked out this month when the Nasdaq turned tail. The stock has since flatlined, but the shorters continue to build positions.

JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)) is another on a steady creep upward, for the same reason Kogan ((KGN)) is over 10% shorted. Can these two covid winners maintain their sales growth on 2020 comparisons?

Otherwise, it’s a welcome back to an old short table stalwart, AMP ((AMP)), which has reappeared in the 5% bracket, as has more recent short favourite Nearmap ((NEA)).

No Movers & Shakers this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+



FLT 10.3

KGN 10.1