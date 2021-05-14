Next Week At A Glance – 17-21 May 2021

Weekly Reports | May 14 2021

This story features ELDERS LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ELD

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

As the inflation debate now heats up, next week opens with Chinese industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment data for April, and ends with flash manufacturing PMI estimates from around the globe.

During the week we’ll see March quarter GDP results from Japan and the eurozone, as well as CPI numbers from all of Japan, the eurozone and UK, with inflation now more in focus.

Minutes of the last RBA and Fed policy meetings are due. In the Fed’s case, pre-this week’s inflation shock.

The US will also see data on housing market sentiment, housing starts and existing home sales in a red hot housing market.

The mini earnings season continues locally with numbers from Elders ((ELD)), Incitec Pivot ((IPL)), Temple & Webster ((TPW)), James Hardie ((JHX)), United Malt Group ((UMG)), Webjet ((WEB)) and Nufarm ((NUF)).

April traffic stats will be provided by both Sydney ((SYD)) and Auckland International ((AIA)) airports.

There will also be another handful of AGMs and a couple of notable ex-dividends.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS

AIA ELD IPL JHX NUF SYD TPW UMG WEB

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: AIA - AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LTD

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ELD - ELDERS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: IPL - INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: JHX - JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES N.V.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: NUF - NUFARM LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SYD - SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: TPW - TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: UMG - UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WEB - WEBJET LIMITED

Latest News

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-05-2021

May 14 2021 - Australia
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 14 May 2021

May 14 2021 - Weekly Reports
3
Are Shock US Inflation Numbers A Concern?

May 14 2021 - Australia
4
Next Week At A Glance – 17-21 May 2021

May 14 2021 - Weekly Reports
5
The Wrap: Budget 2021, BNPL, Online, Mining & Infrastructure

May 14 2021 - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Metavention Announces Initiation of Groundbreaking Multi-Organ Denervation Study

May 03 2021 - PR NewsWire
2
A2 Milk At A Crossroad In China?

Apr 22 2021 - Australia
3
Health & Wellness Boom On The ASX

Apr 29 2021 - Weekly Reports
4
Treasure Chest: CSL Plasma At Turning Point?

May 05 2021 - Treasure Chest
5
Uranium Week: New Uranium Investment Vehicle

May 04 2021 - Weekly Reports
6
Rudi’s View: More Upgrades, More Potential For Aussie Shares

Apr 22 2021 - Rudi's View