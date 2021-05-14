Next Week At A Glance – 17-21 May 2021

Weekly Reports | May 14 2021

By Greg Peel

As the inflation debate now heats up, next week opens with Chinese industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment data for April, and ends with flash manufacturing PMI estimates from around the globe.

During the week we’ll see March quarter GDP results from Japan and the eurozone, as well as CPI numbers from all of Japan, the eurozone and UK, with inflation now more in focus.

Minutes of the last RBA and Fed policy meetings are due. In the Fed’s case, pre-this week’s inflation shock.

The US will also see data on housing market sentiment, housing starts and existing home sales in a red hot housing market.

The mini earnings season continues locally with numbers from Elders ((ELD)), Incitec Pivot ((IPL)), Temple & Webster ((TPW)), James Hardie ((JHX)), United Malt Group ((UMG)), Webjet ((WEB)) and Nufarm ((NUF)).

April traffic stats will be provided by both Sydney ((SYD)) and Auckland International ((AIA)) airports.

There will also be another handful of AGMs and a couple of notable ex-dividends.

