The Short Report – 06 May 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:37 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending April 29, 2021.

Last week saw the ASX200 bang around without conviction in the 7000-7100 range.

But while nothing much may have been happening at the index level, suddenly, after weeks of not a lot happening in short-land, we saw some big moves in positions last week.

There have been a lot of ups and downs seen among the travel agent stocks ever since the first vaccines were unveiled. One minute the future looks bright and then soon after it doesn’t. Most recently the Trans-Tasman bubble offered hope, at least until covid started running riot in India.

The general trend over the past month has ultimately been down. This has been inspiring shorters of Webjet ((WEB)) to take profits, dropping positions now all the way from a chart-topping 14% earlier to 9% two weeks ago, and then last week to 7.3% from 9.9%.

Flight Centre ((FLT)) had been steadily rising back up the charts but last week fell to 8.9% from 9.2%.

The more astonishing moves last week nonetheless came from the online retail sector. Big increases in short positions were seen in Kogan ((KGN)), Temple & Webster ((TPW)) and JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)). See below.

The other two big movers come from the tech space, being BNPL company Zip Co ((Z1P)) and internet/cloud networking business Megaport ((MP1), which both fell from the 7% bracket into the 5% bracket. See below.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+



No stocks



9.0-9.9



TGR, TPW, RSG