April In Review: Technology And Resources Shine

Australia | 11:33 AM

During April the ASX200 recorded a seventh consecutive monthly rise with the technology and resources sectors leading the way.

-The ASX200 climbed 3.5% during April

-Growth marginally outperformed Value

-The BBG Commodities Index rose 8.3% across the month

By Mark Woodruff

Equity markets continue to enjoy an outstanding start to 2021, with returns well ahead of average. At a global level, this trend is underpinned by ongoing fiscal stimulus and persistently accommodative monetary policy.

Locally, earnings revisions appear firmly in upgrade territory, while dividends have gathered momentum with consensus projections now up 16.7% in the year-to-date. Additionally, business and consumer surveys are pointing to strong and growing confidence.

Meanwhile, the Bloomberg Commodities Index has climbed by 15.22%. This is 12.8 percentage points above the typical year-to-date average since 1970.

During April, the ASX200 rose 3.5%, lagging the 5.3% rise for the S&P500 in the US. For the second month in a row, growth stocks outperformed value (though only marginally), supported by a fall in bond yields. If one looks beyond value and growth toward other MSCI factor indices, the stronger returns were in Momentum, which rose 6.7%, High Dividend Yields 6.3% and Quality which increased by 5.8%.

On the world stage, developed markets outperformed emerging markets by 2.2% in April, led primarily by the US, with the S&P500 increasing by 5.2% and the Nasdaq rising by 5.4%. Other MSCI country returns in local currency were the United Kingdom up by 4.0%, Europe ex-UK increasing by 2.1% and Japan falling -2.6%.

In Australia large caps trailed the market, with the ASX50 up 3.2% compared to a 5.0% rise in the Small Ordinaries. This contrasts with the US market, where the small cap Russell 2000 underperformed by over 300 basis points.

To put the month of April into perspective, equity markets have enjoyed a very strong start to 2021, with the MSCI All World index gaining 8.39%, which is well ahead of the average of the first four months of the year since 1990, which stands at 3.19%. Locally, the picture is similar for the ASX200, which has delivered a year-to-date return some 368 basis points above the average since 1994.

Australian sector performance

Technology was the best performing sector, with a gain of 9.7%, largely driven by the decline in Australian bond yields, which fell around -10 basis points over both March and April. Afterpay ((APT)) climbed 15.9%, Altium ((ALU)) rose by 12.0% and Xero ((XRO)) increased by 11.9%.

Property portals Domain Holdings ((DHG)) and REA Group ((REA)) also had a strong month supported by demand for technology names and the strong gains in house prices.

The Metals & Mining sub-sector was also a strong performer in April, up 6.8% driven largely by stronger metal prices and a slightly weaker US dollar. The best performing exposures in mining pertained to lithium. Galaxy Resources ((GXY)) rose 55.3%, Orocobre ((ORE )) 41.8%, Mineral Resources ((MIN)) 25.6%, and IGO Ltd ((IGO)) increased by 19.3%.

Iron ore miners were strong with Fortescue Metals Group ((FMG)) rising 13% and Rio Tinto ((RIO)) 9.4%. Steel also rose with BlueScope Steel ((BSL) up 11.7%. Gold miners such as Chalice Mining ((CHN)) were up 32.9%, Evolution Mining ((EVN)) climbing 13.5% while Newcrest Mining ((NCM)) rose 8.6%, in part due to lower bond yields.

Energy was the worst performer in April, down -4.9% on the back of the rise in the Australian dollar and fall in oil prices, with Brent falling -5.8%. Beach Petroleum ((BPT)) and Origin Energy ((ORG)) down -25.7% and -11.3%, respectively, were the key drags on the index, with both having negative earnings surprises.

Coal was a notable area of weakness within Energy, with large falls for Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) down -27.5% and New Hope Corporation ((NHC)) falling -15.1%.

Consumer Staples was also a laggard, down -2.5% with similar falls for Food & Beverage and Staples Retail.

In the ASX100, the largest falls were The a2 Milk Co ((A2M)) down -7.8% and Woolworths ((WOW)) falling -3.8%. Several smaller companies also posted material falls including Bubs Australia ((BUB )) down -10.9%, Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)) -10.3% and Blackmores ((BKL)) falling -10.2%.

Emerging Companies

In terms of indices, the Small Ordinaries Accumulation index was up 5.0% in April, outperforming the ASX100 by 1.5%. Small Industrials were up 3.9%, outperforming the ASX100 Industrials by 0.9%. Small Resources were up 9.5%, outperforming the ASX100 Resources by 3.9%.

In terms of sectors, Materials was the best performing, rising by 6.7%, followed by Information Technology up 6.4% and Financials increasing by 4.9%. Energy was the worst performing sector over the past month, returning -4.3%, followed by Consumer Staples down -2.0% and Consumer Discretionary up 0.4%.

Within the Small Ordinaries, the best stocks were Galaxy Resources rising by 55.3%, De Grey Mining ((DEG)) 48.2%, Orocobre 41.8%, Chalice Mining 32.9%, Accent Group ((AX1)) 30.7% and Megaport ((MP1)) increasing by 29.7%.

The worst performers were Coronado Global Resources ((CRN)) falling by -33.9%, Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) -27.5%, Nuix NXL -19.8%, Redbubble ((RBL)) -18.2%, New Hope ((NHC)) -15.1% and Telix Pharmaceuticals ((TLX)) decreasing by -12.6%.

In terms of top and bottom picks among emerging companies, JP Morgan likes Tyro Payments ((TYR)). The company reported a strong recovery in merchant acquisitions over March and minimal churn to-date. After a terminal outage in January, 2021, JP Morgan believes short-term investor concerns will now be alleviated. There’s also considered to be ample room to continue growing through its merchant acquisition strategy. On the flipside, Flight Centre ((FLT)) is the bottom pick with an Underweight rating though the broker has recently taken a more positive view.

The technology sector

Within the ASX All Technology Index rose 9.4% during April, while WAAAX stocks rose 12.8%. In the US the Nasdaq100 Technology index rose 3.2% though underperformed the rest of the market.

The best performers in the ASX All Technology Index were Dubber Corp ((DUB)) up 44.1%, Sezzle ((SZL)) 30.8%, Alcidon Group ((ALC)) 30.6%, Megaport 29.7% and Nitro Software ((NTO)) rose 27.5%.

The worst performers were Bill Identity ((BID)) down -21.6%, Nuix -19.8%, Redbubble -18.2%, Harvest Tech ((HTG)) -12.2% and Livetiles ((LVT)) down by -11.6%.

Within Credit Suisse’s technology sector coverage the order of preference is for Xero, Life360 ((360)), Audinate ((AD8)), Altium, Iress ((IRE)) and Infomedia ((IFM)).

The broker sees rising rates as presenting a risk regarding sector rotation away from technology. However, there are considered to be multiple companies with strong, multi-year compounding growth outlooks which can continue to perform well.

Within travel names, Credit Suisse continues to see upside for Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) and Webjet ((WEB)) as global travel resumes in 2021 and into 2022.

REIT’s

REITs had a month of gains rising by 2.9% though still slightly underperformed the broader ASX200 by -0.6%.

As at April 30, the sector was offering a forecast total shareholder return (TSR) of 6.3%, including a 4.1% DPS yield, based on an average circa 72% payout. The yield spread over bonds was 2.4%, and while this spread has narrowed, it remains above the 2.0% longer-term average.