The Short Report – 22 Apr 2021

Week Ending April 15, 2021.

Last week saw the ASX200 initially trading sideways before finally breaking out above the 7000 level, thanks to some extent to the Trans-Tasman bubble. But this week the index is back battling with 7000 again.

We may have broken a record last week in terms of lack of movement in short positions. Only two stocks saw bracket changes, both short increases, and only two saw movements of one percentage point or more.

In the latter case, the Trans-Tasman bubble helped Webjet ((WEB)) rally and short positions fall to 10.3% from a prior 12.2%, which was down from 14.0% the week before.

Could we be set to see no stocks shorted over 10% for the first time in history (of this Report?).

On the flipside, Zip Co ((Z1P)) jumped up to 7.1% shorted from less than 5% but that’s all about the company’s capital raising and subsequent arbitrage opportunity, not a reflection on the company itself.

I highlighted Resolute Mining ((RSG)) last week which had moved to 8.7% shorted from 7.8% shorted on the loss of its lease in Ghana, which was then restored. But the restoration came with the caveat of not being able to sell Resolute’s Bibiani mine to the Chinese, which would have unlocked value for the miner.

Shorts in Resolute rose to 9.6% from 8.7% last week.

No Movers & Shakers this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

WEB 10.3