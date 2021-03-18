Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 18, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 1:58 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

AFP AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $4.25

Bell Potter rates ((AFP)) as Buy (1) -

AFT Pharmaceuticals will enter into a license agreement for the distribution of Maxigesic IV, a non-opioid product designed for post-operative pain relief, in 8 countries in Europe and signed the deal with the French company Aguettant.

The company maintains its earnings guidance for FY21 with operating profit in the range of NZ$14m-$18m.

Bell Potter downgrades its FY21 earnings forecast by -10% to 8.8c expecting delays with product launches due to covid in Europe. No changes to earnings for FY22/FY23.

Buy rating with a target price of $5.

This report was published on March 9, 2021.

Target price is $5.00 Current Price is $4.25 Difference: $0.75

If AFP meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.24 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 51.60.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 6.08 cents and EPS of 20.12 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.43%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.12.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

AHX APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LTD

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $0.81

CCZ Equities rates ((AHX)) as Sell (5) -

CCZ Equities increases the target price to $0.45 from $0.39 though retains a Sell rating due to insufficient free cash flow (FCF) return on invested capital (ROIC), earnings quality issues with rising inventory days, continued organic decline and valuation concerns.

The broker highlights FCF conversion has improved to 90% from 55% in FY20 though it's difficult to determine the amount of cash being generated by the organic parts of the business, due to acquisitions.

The analyst awaits await FCF generation that is uncomplicated by acquisitions and may then declare the dog days are over.

This report was published on February 24, 2021.

Target price is $0.45 Current Price is $0.81 Difference: minus $0.36 (current price is over target).

If AHX meets the CCZ Equities target it will return approximately minus 44% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

CCZ Equities forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 1.40 cents and EPS of 4.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.53.

Forecast for FY22:

CCZ Equities forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 1.58 cents and EPS of 5.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.95%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.46.

ARB ARB CORPORATION LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $35.81

Wilsons rates ((ARB)) as Overweight (1) -

ARB Corp acquired Truckman, a manufacturer and distributor of utility accessories in the United Kingdom for a maximum of GBP21.9m.

Wilsons highlights Truckman will provide additional distribution capacity to ARB Corp in Europe and complement the company's existing warehouse in Prague.

Noting the asset, execution strategy and growth potential are similar to ARB Corp’s recent acquisition activity in New Zealand, Wilsons remains attracted to ARB due to its prospects for sustained sales growth through a continued shift to SUVs.

Wilsons maintains its Overweight rating with the target rising to $39.90 from $39.75.

This report was published on March 5, 2021.

Target price is $39.90 Current Price is $35.81 Difference: $4.09

If ARB meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $38.69, suggesting upside of 9.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 57.00 cents and EPS of 120.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.69. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 116.7, implying annual growth of 62.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 58.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.3.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 58.00 cents and EPS of 105.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.62%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 34.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 106.5, implying annual growth of -8.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 62.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 33.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

BRI BIG RIVER INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $1.53

CCZ Equities rates ((BRI)) as Buy (1) -

First half results were well ahead of CCZ Equities' expectations, largely backed by outperformance in the detached housing and alterations markets which softened the downside impact from the multi-residential and commercial segments.

Management guidance of second half revenue (over 15% versus pcp) was a positive surprise versus the broker's prior forecast of 6.2%. The target price is set at $2.30.

The analyst continues to see the company as an undervalued and unique small cap building materials stock that is slowly consolidating the significant building products distribution market in Australia and New Zealand. Buy.

This report was published on 23 February, 2021.

Target price is $2.30 Current Price is $1.53 Difference: $0.77

If BRI meets the CCZ Equities target it will return approximately 50% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

CCZ Equities forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 5.30 cents and EPS of 9.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.46%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.11.

Forecast for FY22:

CCZ Equities forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 6.80 cents and EPS of 11.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.44%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.91.

BSA BSA LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.30

Sequoia rates ((BSA)) as Accumulate (2) -

BSA Ltd reported first half normalised profit (NPAT) and EPS which were both -6% below Sequoia's estimates. The company recently announced major long-term contract awards from the NBN and Telstra ((TLS)) worth $85m and $25m in estimated first year revenues, respectively.

The analyst had expected a decline in profit and earnings due to lower NBN connections after the NBN roll-out achieved “practical completion” at 30/6/20, although the “tail” is expected to continue for another 1-2 years.

The broker lifts the target to $0.345 from $0.33 due to the contract wins and improved prospects in wireless/5G. This valuation includes a 15% “positioning premium” as the company is considered well placed to grow in the large Telecoms and Property Maintenance sectors.

This report was published on February 24, 2021.

Target price is $0.35 Current Price is $0.30 Difference: $0.045

If BSA meets the Sequoia target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Sequoia forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.00.

Forecast for FY22:

Sequoia forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 1.20 cents and EPS of 2.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.04.

BTH BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $0.92

Sequoia rates ((BTH)) as Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate (1) -

First half revenue was 3% ahead of Sequoia's forecast, despite a -5% headwind from FX. It's estimated revenue was comprised of organic growth of 23%, as well as 4% from the Agnitio acquisition and 6% from the full-year effect of last years’ acquisitions.

The broker downgrades earnings due to higher forecasts for the level of the Australian dollar and increases in forecast operating expenses. Despite this, the rating is increased to Buy from Accumulate as downgrades are seen to be already reflected in the share price.

The target price is reduced to $1.27 from $1.32.

This report was published on February 26, 2021.

Target price is $1.27 Current Price is $0.92 Difference: $0.35

If BTH meets the Sequoia target it will return approximately 38% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Sequoia forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 25.56.

Forecast for FY22:

Sequoia forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 34.07.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

BXB BRAMBLES LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $10.03

Jarden rates ((BXB)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden puts the spotlight on the key input costs for Brambles that continued to rise through January 2021, including lumber inflation in the US Pallets business that was also notable in the first half result.

Alongside the costs, revenue growth remains strong. The company expects activity to normalise in the second half that will help boost the operating income margins alongside.

Jarden expects fx revenue growth of 4.1% for Brambles for the year and believes a normalisation in the US input cost inflation is critical for achieving this.

Overweight rating with a target price of $11.90.

This report was published on March 8, 2021.

Target price is $11.90 Current Price is $10.03 Difference: $1.87

If BXB meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $12.10, suggesting upside of 21.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY21 EPS of 51.39 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.52. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 51.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.5.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 EPS of 55.32 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.13. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 56.6, implying annual growth of 11.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.5.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

CDP CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

REITs - Overnight Price: $4.37

Moelis rates ((CDP)) as Buy (1) -

Carindale Property Trust's earnings bounced back strongly in 1H21, notes Moelis, delivering funds from operations of $11.1m or 15.8c. The first half dividend of 11.5c, as opposed to Moelis's estimated 8c, shows faster than expected recovery speed within the mall, adds Moelis.

The trust has guided to an FY21 dividend of 23c, about 29% higher than Moelis’ expectations and reflective of the strong rebound in retail conditions.

In the broker's view, Carindale represents a deep value investment opportunity with a manageable gearing and with Kmart set to drive foot traffic as the mall recovers strongly post covid.

Buy rating with the target price rising to $5.23 from $5.1.

This report was published on March 5, 2021.

Target price is $5.23 Current Price is $4.37 Difference: $0.86

If CDP meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 23.00 cents and EPS of 30.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.26%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.23.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 25.00 cents and EPS of 31.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.72%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.83.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

CUV CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $27.46

Moelis rates ((CUV)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis is not surprised at Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals' topline result which was broadly in line despite a tough environment. Revenue was $15.7m with an operating income of $6.1m.

Costs were also substantially lower than expected due to covid led delays in the clinical program. No interim dividend was declared and no quantified guidance was provided.

Even so, in 2021 Clinuvel expects to expand EU and US distribution of SCENESSE, progress the clinical programs for DNA repair and achieve FDA sign-off on the Ph IIb trial protocol for vitiligo.

Buy rating with a target price of $27.77.

This report was published on March 5, 2021.

Target price is $27.77 Current Price is $27.46 Difference: $0.31

If CUV meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 3.60 cents and EPS of 37.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 73.23.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.10 cents and EPS of 29.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.08%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 94.69.

