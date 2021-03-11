The Short Report – 11 Mar 2021

Weekly Reports | Mar 11 2021

Summary:

Week ending March 4, 2021.

A three-week chart of the ASX200 looks much like the mouth of a shark who would do well to see an orthodontist. But despite a series of sharp moves, mostly in opposite directions each day, the index has managed to go a whole lot of nowhere over the period. Last week was no exception, and nor has this week been.

Stock market volatility has been driven almost entirely by bond market volatility, and on that front it appears things may just be ready to settle down a bit. But nothing, yet, has managed to rouse the short sellers. Last week’s action was even more benign than the week before.

What’s more, most of the stocks I highlighted last week as moving up the table – not that there were many – have moved back down again.

Two stocks did see moves of more than one percentage point or more last week – both short reductions, both biotechs, and both relating to fresh funding. Neither is covered by FNArena database brokers.

Skin restoration specialist Avita Medical ((AVH)) successfully closed a capital raising last week, and its shorts fell to 7.0% from 8.3%. Shorters were no doubt using the raising to cover positions, although the stock price did take off on the day.

There was little market response to news stem cell specialist Mesoblast ((MSB)) had received a surprise capital injection from a US investor group, led by surgery clinics business SurgCenter Development. Mesoblast shorts fell to 6.7% from 8.9%, with shorters likely frustrated their hopes of a lower price were now stymied.

Otherwise we note the share price of network-as-a-service provider Megaport ((MP1)) has been in a steep downward slide since the company disappointed with its earnings result a month ago. Last week it was announced Megaport has partnered with Philippine-based PLDT Enterprise to deliver a multi-cloud service platform that aims to bridge enterprise networks to major public cloud service providers in different countries.

Little in the way of excitement ensued. Megaport has appeared at the bottom of the 5%-plus shorted table.

No Movers & Shakers this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

TGR 13.0

WEB 11.9