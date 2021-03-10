Austal Offers More Questions Than Answers

Australia | 10:00 AM

Can a revived order book and the transition of its business model turnaround near-term uncertainty and any reputational damage overhanging shipbuilder Austal?

-Austal shares look grossly undervalued, but brokers see plenty of uncertainty

-A declining order book in particular is seen as a major negative

-Austal has the potential to win new contracts, reversing negative momentum

-Reputational damage remains an added overhang

By Mark Story

Tough operating conditions saw shipbuilder Austal’s ((ASB)) half-year to December revenue ($840.3m), drop -19.1% on the previous corresponding period, including added headwinds from a higher USD/AUD exchange rate, a lower throughput in the US, and a reduction in Australasia commercial shipbuilding volume, following the delivery of three large ferries.

Covid-related travel restrictions also affected demand for commercial ferries in the past 12 months, and Austal’s sustainment services in the short to medium term.

However, the market took some solace from the recent successful delivery of Hull 419 by Austal’s Philippines business to Fjord Line of Norway. Despite the market’s enthusiasm for the Norway delivery, which gave the share price a badly needed kicker, the shares are still trading well down on the last 12 months.

Given the many question marks, Citi ponders whether there is deep value emerging in the shipbuilder’s lagging share price, which has largely been off radar for most investors.

The shares have gradually trended lower since peaking at $4.50 in September of 2019 and are trading around $2.40 in the second week on March 2021, despite value stocks making a fierce come-back since late 2020.

When backing out the support business, for which Citi assumes a multiple in line with global defence peers, the broker estimates investors are paying only around 4x earnings (EBIT) for Austal’s shipbuilding business, which is a whopping -56% discount to peers.

In Citi’s view, this sizeable discount reflects the market’s limited faith in Austal’s ability to replenish its shipbuilding pipeline, despite multiple opportunities in the US, Australia and the Philippines.

Given the company still has an order book of $2.9bn and multiple opportunities, Citi believes the discount appears high.

The robust nature of the company's balance sheet, with $166m of net cash at first half, should provide Austal with capacity for acquisitions or to return capital to shareholders. Citi suspects Austal may use its strong cash position to acquire a dry dock facility in San Diego, which the company currently lacks.

The broker also notes a key upside risk to its $3.30 target price is Austal winning a new US defence contract, and Asian defence opportunities.

Commentary provided by company management indicates anticipated baseline revenue for FY22 is currently $1.4bn (based on AUD/USD at 0.77), including contracted shipbuilding, the expeditionary fast transport (EPF 15) program which has been appropriated but not yet awarded, and support revenue at the first half run rate.

But given that Guardian Class Boat Patrol (GCBP) and Cape Class Boat Patrol (CCPB) alone constitute $1.3bn of the company’s top-line in FY22, Credit Suisse regards $1.4bn baseline guidance as conservative.

Due to recent weakness in share price, the broker has upgraded the stock to an Outperform from Neutral rating on valuation grounds.

But Credit Suisse notes that less favourable foreign exchange moves, and defence funding and program award decisions, particularly in the US, could pose a risk to its rating.

Despite the many headwinds, and ongoing question marks, Citi also rates the stock a Buy. The broker’s $3.30 price target suggests considerable upside (38%) if the tide turns for Austal.

Citi's Buy rating is carried by the belief Austal has multiple opportunities to replenish its US order book, while there is increased focus on smaller autonomous ships in the US, plus revenue should increase as more Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) and Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPFs) enter service.

Citi also notes naval shipbuilding opportunities are emerging in Asia.

Declining order book

While Austal indicated it has an aspirational long term support revenue target of $500m, Shaw and Partners believes shorter term order book issues remain concerning.

The broker wants to see greater evidence that the longer-term pipeline of construction work in the US business is being rebuilt from FY24 onwards.

A declining order book for shipbuilding and now also relative weakness in sustainment at least through 2021 are, from Shaw’s perspective, key reasons why the near-term outlook for Austal remains uncertain.

Echoing similar sentiment, Macquarie concedes while Austal’s many growth ambitions help underpin current valuation, new contract wins are required to build the pipeline beyond FY22.

While earnings (EBIT) improvement, driven by better shipbuilding margins in both the USA and Australasia, was encouraging, the broker wants to see new contract wins to boost current FY22 revenue above current circa $1.4bn baseline guidance.

Macquarie also wants to see greater confidence in the US operations sustainability beyond the LCS program, which is expected to wind down late FY23/24.

Battling reputational issues

Order book issues aside, Shaw suspects various investigations and findings by regulatory authorities here in Australia and the US, that put Austal’s reputation into question –which culminated in the resignation of the US CEO late February- also remain an overhang for the company.